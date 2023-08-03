The Boys Star Jack Quaid Quickly Debunks Marvel's Fantastic Four Rumor

Marvel Studios has been pretty busy developing their upcoming films, and one of the next big movies that they have coming out is actually a Fantastic Four reboot. Fantastic Four will be helmed by WandaVision director Matt Shakman, and they have begun casting the film with Sue Storm/Invisible Woman as their main priority. It was previously rumored that Adam Driver, Margot Robbie, Paul Mescal, and Daveed Diggs were all in the running to play Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm, respectively, but it seems that those talks fell through. Earlier today, it was revealed that Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One) and Jack Quaid (The Boys) were going to be playing Sue Storm and Johnny Storm / Human Torch, until it was later corrected and revealed that Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things) was actually going to play Johnny Storm / Human Torch. Quaid took to Twitter to debunk those rumors before they spread like wildfire and also used the attention to support the actor's strike. You can check out his tweet below.

"Hello everyone. Nope," Quaid wrote on Twitter. "Not playing Johnny Storm but hey I'm flattered. Now that you're here though, donate to the @sagaftra foundation if you can!"

Hello everyone. Nope. Not playing Johnny Storm but hey I’m flattered. Now that you’re here though, donate to the @sagaftra foundation if you can! https://t.co/ertJTWWhYb — Jack Quaid (@JackQuaid92) August 3, 2023

Kevin Feige: The Fantastic Four Are a Big Pillar in the MCU Going Forward

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige seems to be really excited about the future of Marvel Studios productions, and he recently revealed that The Fantastic Four will be a major part of the MCU going forward.

"Well, we talked a little bit about Secret Wars. We talked about [Avengers: The] Kang Dynasty as related to [Ant-Man and the Wasp:] Quantumania. The only other one in terms of me personally and my 23-year history is the Fantastic Four," Feige recently revealed. "We sort of talked about mutants and that whole aspect to the Marvel world, but Fantastic Four is the foundation for everything that came after in the comics. There's certainly been versions of it [on screen], but never inhabiting the storytelling of the MCU. And that's something that is really exciting for us. People will start to hear more about that soon. We plan on that being a big pillar of the MCU going forward, just the way they've been in the comics for 50 or 60 years."

WandaVision's Matt Shakman is set to direct the film with no word on who will star as the titular characters. Although, there are a bunch of rumored castings floating around the web. Fantastic Four is currently expected to hit theaters in May 2, 2025. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on the Fantastic Four cast as we learn them!

What do you think about how Jack Quaid handled this situation? Are you excited to learn the official Fantastic Four cast? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!