Marvel Reveals Official Photo of The Fantastic Four’s First Villain

As part of the last big marketing push for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Marvel Studios has released the first official image of one of the film’s villains: Mole Man, played by Paul Walter Hauser. The picture was shared as part of a piece in USA Today highlighting the various adversaries the Fantastic Four cross paths with in the movie. There isn’t much context for what’s happening in the scene, but Harvey Elder, aka Mole Man, naturally looks to be underground as he works alongside some associates on an unknown task. Director Matt Shakman described his take on Mole Man as “really more of a union boss than a supervillain” since he’s looking after others.

“He is living sort of in the shadows like a villain would, but he’s also taking care of an entire race of people and trying to live his life without being bothered,” Shakman said. “He’s all about community, and that’s why Sue and Harvey have a good relationship and they get along. They understand each other.” Check out the image in the space below:

Hauser was confirmed to be playing Mole Man earlier this month when images from a Fantastic Four: First Steps prequel comic circulated online. The character’s inclusion in the film is a nod to Marvel Comics history; Mole Man was the first villain the Fantastic Four battled, making his debut in 1961’s The Fantastic Four #1. First Steps marks the first time Mole Man appears in a live-action film.

Mole Man has not been featured in The Fantastic Four: First Steps marketing materials, which have focused on the threat of Galactus and the Silver Surfer. Shakman has teased that First Steps includes a sequence showcasing highlights of the Fantastic Four’s heroic exploits, including encounters with various super-villains. That was where John Malkovich’s Red Ghost was going to appear, but the actor’s role was ultimately cut from the film.

In all likelihood, Mole Man will have a minor role in First Steps, helping flesh out the Fantastic Four’s life prior to Galactus’ arrival. Given the deviations from the source material (the Mole Man in the comics is much more nefarious), it’ll be interesting to see how the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s version factors in. It sounds like he has a fascinating dynamic with Sue Storm as they work together to settle various issues concerning Harvey’s underground society. Rather than coming to blows in an explosive action sequence, the scenes involving Mole Man could show how the Fantastic Four try to find diplomatic solutions to certain problems, establishing a precedent for their (failed) negotiation with Galactus.

With the Fantastic Four set to travel to the MCU’s main Earth-616, First Steps might be the only time we see this version of Mole Man on the big screen. Marvel is said to already be developing a Fantastic Four sequel, though that won’t release until after Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars have been released. By that time, the Fantastic Four will be been through so much (including the possible destruction of their home reality, Earth-828) that there probably won’t be room for even a Mole Man cameo. Hopefully, Hauser makes the most of whatever screen time he has and is a memorable presence.