Marvel Is Already Working on a Sequel to Its Most Anticipated Upcoming Movie (& That’s Good News)

There’s still about a month to go before The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters, but Marvel Studios is already thinking about the team’s long-term future on the big screen. On the heels of Disney/Marvel securing a December 2028 release date for another mystery MCU film, Variety made note of “projects in development” that could potentially release during that window. Listed among the titles is a Fantastic Four sequel. Other possibilities mentioned include the X-Men reboot, Black Panther 3, and the long-gestating Blade reboot that’s been subject to several delays since it was originally announced in 2019.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Before Marvel’s First Family headline a standalone First Steps sequel, the characters have an integral role to play throughout the remainder of the Multiverse Saga. Stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach are all set to reprise their roles in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has confirmed that First Steps will lead into the events of Doomsday.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set to open in late July, following fellow big-budget studio tentpoles Jurassic World Rebirth and Superman in what’s shaping up to be a busy month at the multiplex. Tickets for First Steps went on sale earlier this month and sold fast. For a while, First Steps had the best-selling first day of the year on Fandango.

Marvel Studios is in a position where it really needs The Fantastic Four: First Steps to be a sizable box office hit. The MCU’s box office woes have continued in 2025, with both Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts* going down as disappointments. Last summer’s Deadpool & Wolverine was a $1 billion sensation, but 2023 saw the likes of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels struggle commercially.

That a Fantastic Four sequel is already in development is an encouraging sign. It shows Marvel is confident in the film and believes it will resonate with audiences. Previous attempts to bring Marvel’s First Family to the big screen did not work very well (resulting in not one, but two series that fizzled out), but the third time could be the charm. Feige saw First Steps as an opportunity to finally do these characters justice, and it’s clear something about his approach is working so far. From the beginning of the First Steps marketing campaign, MCU fans have been interested in the reboot. The initial trailer released back in February netted over 200 million views in its first 24 hours.

Marvel being so bullish on the Fantastic Four also indicates viewers will respond well to their appearances in Doomsday and Secret Wars, increasing demand for their MCU future. While the two Avengers films are designed to bring the Multiverse Saga to a close, it will also probably look to lay a foundation for the MCU’s next phase. It’s believed mutants will be the primary focus in the franchise after Secret Wars, but Marvel would still like to keep some familiar faces around, developing follow-ups featuring characters the audiences knows and loves. When Marvel Studios started working on a Fantastic Four reboot, they likely envisioned the heroes would be around for a long time. Hopefully, a Fantastic Four series can become one of the MCU’s pillars moving forward.