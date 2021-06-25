Vin Diesel's Son Cast In Fast & Furious 9

✖

Vin Diesel's son is joining the cast of F9. According to TMZ, 10-year-old Vincent Sinclair will play the younger version of Dominic Toretto, the character played by his father, Diesel. He's taking over for Alex McGee, who played young Dom in Furious 7's flashback scene. Sinclair made over $1,000 per day of filming, according to the report. The ninth Fast Saga movie recently faced another delay, moving into July after previously setting a May 2021 release date. That date was already a full year after its initial release date of May 2020. There are rumors that the film, directed by Justin Lin, will send the Fast family into outer space.

"No spoilers over here," Diesel told Entertainment Weekly in January. "I will say that Justin is one of those think outside of the box directors. I'd put nothing past him and he will thoroughly play with whatever is plausible to incorporate into the story."

F9 is the penultimate chapter of the Fast Saga. The series ends with its upcoming 10th film.

"That's always what was discussed. Even as far back as 2012, 2013, it was something that Pablo [Walker] and I would discuss, finishing on the 10th one," Diesel told EW. "That just always felt right. And being a part of the Marvel franchise, seeing that possibility that when you have that much story you can end with two films. It was something that we'd talked about that became real. It's just been such a wonderful, wonderful run, and we'd always envisioned that 10 would be the farewell, the finale, and that is what our story is working towards."

That will be the end of the main series. The universe could still expand with spinoffs, like a sequel to Hobbs & Shaw.

“We are having conversations, we were so happy with how it did,” Hobbs & Shaw producer Hiram Garcia told ComicBook.com in 2019.. “The studio was extremely happy and there’s been a lot of great conversations just about seeing where things lay out. Obviously [Fast & Furious 9] is on its way. That’s going to do great things. Taking some bits from that, cause it’s all a shared universe and it’s all in the works.”

After the events of The Fate of the Furious, Dominic Toretto and his family must face Dominic's younger brother Jakob, a deadly assassin, who is working with their old enemy Cipher, and who holds a personal vendetta against Dominic.

F9 stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, Nathalie Emmanuel, John Cena, and Sung Kang

F9 opens in theaters on June 25th.