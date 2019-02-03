‘Fast & Furious’ Fans are Freaking Out Over ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ Bringing Super Powers into the Franchise

The trailer for Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw was released today and fans have plenty to say about this glimpse into the franchise’s first spin-off.

The film is reuniting Fast & Furious characters Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), but the big reveal in the trailer was Idris Elba‘s new character, Brixton. We already knew from the character promos that Elba was going to be playing a villain who was “superhuman” and “bulletproof”, but seeing it unfold in the trailer was still a fun surprise.

The trailer begins with Elba proclaiming his villainous intentions.

“I’m the necessary shock to the system. I am human evolutionary change. Bulletproof. Superhuman,” Brixton proclaims.

“Who the hell are you?,” Vanessa Kirby‘s Hattie Shaw asks.

“Bad guy,” he replies.

The addition of a Marvel-esque super-villain has gotten mixed reactions from fans on Twitter. Many are excited to see the movie take this crazy direction while others feel it’s going a little too far considering the franchise was once just about street racing.

Check out what Fast & Furious fans are saying about Elba’s character below, and then tell us your own thoughts in the comments!

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is hitting theaters on August 2nd.

Vin Diesel’s Feelings

Vin Diesel must be really pissed off that the one Fast & Furious movie he’s not in actually has superpowers…this looks so ridiculous…also #JusticeForHan – Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw – Official Trailer [HD] https://t.co/lVvhH3oT50 via @YouTube — Dann Herbolario (@DannHerbolario) February 1, 2019

The Shocking Wait

I mean, #JusticeForHan, but THE ROCK AND JASON STATHAM VS. IDRIS ELBA!!



Also, now the #FastAndFurious universe literally has people with superpowers. I’m shocked it took them this longhttps://t.co/MQsoq9SSEp — Joshua Axelrod (@jaxel222) February 1, 2019

Better Than Flying

Idris straight up just having superpowers in HOBBS & SHAW is everything I’ve wanted in the franchise since everyone started flying in movie 6. — Curt XL ✪ (@lenier) February 1, 2019

Leaning into the Ridiculous

Fast and Furious is really leaning into the ridiculous now…. the villain has super powers? https://t.co/hGLW1T3YFb — Real Deal Kris Steele (@KrisWD40) February 1, 2019

Self Aware Writers

Idris Elba with superpowers?! The best two characters in the Fast & Furious franchise teaming up?

I’m all in do this. I don’t care what people say, the writers are completely self aware and I love it https://t.co/iD43tPYD8u — Uneducated Film Geek 2.0 (@uneducatedpop) February 1, 2019

Nothing Fazes Fans Anymore

I love that FAST & FURIOUS has gotten to the point where they can have people with ACTUAL super powers running around and I’m not fazed at all. https://t.co/CJAp8fZyhy — Matt Singer (@mattsinger) February 1, 2019

The Only Possible Conclusion

They‘re introducing people with super powers in the Fast & Furious franchise. It was the only possible conclusion and I’m here for it. https://t.co/zITiCR41Tw — Aggressive Sigh (@TheGTweets) February 1, 2019

Terrible… I’m In.