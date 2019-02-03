Movies

‘Fast & Furious’ Fans are Freaking Out Over ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ Bringing Super Powers into the Franchise

By

The trailer for Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw was released today and fans have plenty to say about this glimpse into the franchise’s first spin-off.

The film is reuniting Fast & Furious characters Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), but the big reveal in the trailer was Idris Elba‘s new character, Brixton. We already knew from the character promos that Elba was going to be playing a villain who was “superhuman” and “bulletproof”, but seeing it unfold in the trailer was still a fun surprise.

The trailer begins with Elba proclaiming his villainous intentions.

“I’m the necessary shock to the system. I am human evolutionary change. Bulletproof. Superhuman,” Brixton proclaims.

“Who the hell are you?,” Vanessa Kirby‘s Hattie Shaw asks.

“Bad guy,” he replies.

The addition of a Marvel-esque super-villain has gotten mixed reactions from fans on Twitter. Many are excited to see the movie take this crazy direction while others feel it’s going a little too far considering the franchise was once just about street racing.

Check out what Fast & Furious fans are saying about Elba’s character below, and then tell us your own thoughts in the comments!

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is hitting theaters on August 2nd.

