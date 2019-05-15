Fast & Furious Presents Hobbs & Shaw: Jason Statham Calls The Rock’s Hobbs A Samoan She-Hulk

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw will have the two fan favorites teaming up in their own spin-off movie. That doesn’t mean the characters are happy about it, and as these new promos for the anticipated film show, it took some convincing to make it happen. Behind the scenes The Rock and Jason Statham seem to be having a ball, and that comes through in these new promos, which have their characters explaining everything that’s wrong with the other in humorous fashion, and Statham even gets in a Marvel reference that you will have a hard time getting out of your head.

When asked about Hobbs, Shaw launches into all of the things that bother him. “Big body, tiny brain,” Shaw says. “Like a baby in a muscle suit… a real messy baby. Talks way too much. Sounds like he swallowed a dumbbell. Has no finesse, all he does is smash. He’s like a Samoan She-Hulk…but bald. He’s a car with only one gear, and drives on the wrong side of the road.”

That Samoan She-Hulk line is amazing, but Hobbs wasn’t going to take that on the chin without a comeback, and he had plenty of things to say about Shaw.

“He’s a little fella,” Hobbs said. “Looks like an elf in a three-piece suit, but really grumpy. He also talks kind of funny, like a nasally Harry Potter. He has a really weird fascination with explosives. I mean wow, he’ll blow anything up. He also drives on the wrong side of the road.”

You can watch both clips in the video above.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is directed by David Leitch and written by Chris Morgan, and stars Dwayne The Rock Johnson, Jason Statham, Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby, Eiza Gonzalez, and Helen Mirren, and you can check out the official description below.

“Ever since hulking lawman Hobbs (Johnson), a loyal agent of America’s Diplomatic Security Service, and lawless outcast Shaw (Statham), a former British military elite operative, first faced off in 2015’s Furious 7, the duo have swapped smack talk and body blows as they’ve tried to take each other down.

But when cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist Brixton (Idris Elba) gains control of an insidious bio-threat that could alter humanity forever — and bests a brilliant and fearless rogue MI6 agent (The Crown’s Vanessa Kirby), who just happens to be Shaw’s sister — these two sworn enemies will have to partner up to bring down the only guy who might be badder than themselves.”

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw hits theaters on August 2nd.

