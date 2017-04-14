Fast X: Charlize Theron Reveals First Cipher Photo From Set

✖

Production began this week on Fast X, the tenth and penultimate film in the Fast & Furious series, and Academy Award winner Charlize Theron has revealed a photo of her return as villain character Cipher. It was previously confirmed that Theron would return in the role for the movie, marking her third appearance in a row in the franchise having made her debut in The Fate of the Furious and following a smaller appearance in F9. Theron's photos reveal her new look for the movie and come with a simple caption: "She's back baby. #FastX @thefastsaga" Check it out for yourself below!

Theron's villain character has worked with plenty of other heavy hitters in her other appearances including Game of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju in Fate of the Furious and John Cena's Jakob Toretto in F9. For the upcoming movie she'll have yet another actor flanking her as the antagonist to the Fast family, Aquaman star Jason Momoa. It's unknown what Momoa's character will be in the film but in a previous interview he revealed how excited he was to appear alongside her, saying: "I get to shoot with some really cool people that I have never— I get to work with Charlize first up, which I'm really excited about. She's amazing."

Other newcomers to the series that are set to appear in the film include Captain Marvel star Brie Larson and The Suicide Squad star Daniela Melchior. Other returning faces to the movie include, naturally, Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto), Jordana Brewster (Mia Toretto), Tyrese Gibson (Roman), Michelle Rodriguez (Letty), Chris "Ludacris" Bridges (Tej), Nathalie Emmanuel (Ramsey), and Sung Kang (Han). Diesel's Guardians of the Galaxy co-star Michael Rooker, who cameoed as old Toretto family friend Buddy in F9, has also confirmed he will reprise his role in Fast X.

Current plans for hte franchise are for the tenth and eleventh movies to film consecutively and then conclude the franchise. "It is back-to-back," Diesel previously told ComicBook.com about the 10th and 11th movies. "The target release date is 02/23 for the first one and 02/24 for the second one. We were supposed to release this movie last year, prior to the pandemic. So I guess what's different about this release is that we're a year into development and pre-production on Fast 10."

Diesel previously attempted a public plea to Dwayne Johnson, hoping to have him return for the upcoming movie as Luke Hobbs. The former wrestler slammed Diesel's request however, calling it "an example of his manipulation" and confirmed he would not be returning to play the part in the final two Fast Saga movies.

From five-time Fast director Justin Lin, Universal's Fast X races into theaters May 19, 2023.