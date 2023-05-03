Fast X: Rita Moreno's Grandson Told Vin Diesel to Cast Her

Fast X is hitting theaters this month, and the latest installment to the beloved franchise will feature many returning stars as well as an exciting line-up of first-timers. The Marvels star Brie Larson and Aquaman star Jason Momoa are both joining The Fast Saga along with Oscar-winning legend, Rita Moreno. It was previously announced that Moreno would be playing the grandmother of Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto. During a recent interview with Total Film (via SyFy), Moreno shared that it was her own grandson that suggested the role to Diesel after Moreno invited Diesel to the premiere of Steven Spielberg's West Side Story.

"We got together afterwards and had drinks," Moreno shared. "My grandson Justin, who is an enormous fan of his, collared Vin and said 'You really should have my grandmother in the movie. She could be the kind of feisty old woman that grabs you by the nose and tells you off.' Justin, to this day, is absolutely convinced that he cast me." She added of her new character, "She's truly the boss, but she would never do something like Justin described!"

Who Is Brie Larson's Fast X Character Based On?

We all know The Fast Saga is a family affair, so it's no surprise it was Moreno's real-life grandson that helped her score the role. Turns out, Brie Larson's new character, Tess, is actually partly based on Diesel's own daughter. In an interview with Harpers Bazar, Larson talked about recently developing confidence and a stronger sense of self, which the actor says came from her newfound love of fitness. According to Diesel, Tess in Fast X was based on his eight-year-old daughter, Pauline. When Diesel's youngest met Larson, she was wearing a jacket that said "Good Vibes Only" printed on the back. Diesel explained, "Brie went to the wardrobe department and had them re-create the jacket ... She wore it throughout the movie."

Is Paul Walker's Daughter in Fast X?

Turns out, Diesel's daughter might not be the only member of the Fast Saga legacy that had an influence on the upcoming film. Meadow Walker, the daughter of Paul Walker, is expected to make a cameo in the film. Paul Walker starred in the original The Fast and the Furious and appeared in most of the film's sequels until he passed away in 2013. In 2021, the younger Walker was walked down the aisle by Diesel, and now it sounds like she's joining her "uncle" in Fast X.

"There is a very wonderful, rich feeling when you can make someone's wish come true. If you are lucky enough in life to be able to do that, what's better than that?" Diesel recently shared with Extra at the Fast X trailer launch event.

Fast X speeds into theaters on May 19th.