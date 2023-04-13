Fast X Rating Confirmed, Includes "Intense Sequences of Violence"

The Motion Picture Association of America has confirmed the rating for Fast X, the tenth chapter in The Fast Saga. In a move that shouldn't surprise anyone, the Vin Diesel-starring film in the action franchise has been given a PG-13 rating. According to their weekly release of new ratings, The MPA revealed the Fast X rating as: "Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, language and some suggestive material." This is nearly on-par with what the rating for F9: The Fast Saga from two years ago, though Fast X does apparently include "some suggestive material."

Directed by Louis Leterrier (Clash of the Titans, The Incredible Hulk), the Fast X cast includes Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto, Michelle Rodriguez as Letty, Tyrese Gibson as Roman, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges as Tej, Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey, Jordana Brewster as Mia, Sung Kang as Han, Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw, John Cena as Jakob Toretto, and Scott Eastwood as Eric Reisner, with Oscar winner Helen Mirren as "Queenie" Shaw and Oscar winner Charlize Theron as Cipher.

Is Fast X the last Fast and Furious movie?

Previously series architect and star Vin Diesel had teased that the tenth movie in the Fast and Furious franchise would be its last. Those plans changed when the ideas for the concluding chapter became too big for just one film. Based on how the cast is already talking about Fast X though, it seems like the potential for something like Avengers: Infinity War's ending leading into Avengers: Endgame could be what's in the cards. Speaking with Collider in a previous interview, star Michelle Rodriguez offered a bombshell about the Fast X ending.

"I've gotta say, you know, I think people are gonna be really, really surprised and we're gonna get a lot of open mouths at the end of Fast X. Let's just put it that way. It's gonna be like, 'Really? What?' Like that! Like that's how I was in theater. I was like, 'Oh my god. What have we done?'"

Fast X also features an extraordinary new cast including Oscar winner Brie Larson as Tess, a rogue representative from the Agency; Alan Richtson as Aimes, the new head of the Agency who doesn't hold the same fondness for Dom's crew as his predecessor, Mr. Nobody; Daniela Melchior as a Brazilian street racer with a powerful tie to Dom's past; and legendary Oscar winner Rita Moreno as Dom and Mia's Abuelita Toretto.

Universal Pictures will release Fast X on May 19.