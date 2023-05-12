Fast X Announces The Road To Rome Livestream Event

Fast X is holding a red carpet event in Rome later today that fans will be able to stream and watch online. We're only a week away from the date when Fast X arrives in theaters, so it's time for the team behind the Fast & Furious film to hit the road for some good old fashioned marketing. That means "La Familia" of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, John Cena, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang and more are heading to Rome, where a large portion of Fast X takes place. In partnership with Meta, a global squad of social media creators will provide fans with an inside look at the Fast X red carpet.

The Fast X "Road to Rome" global red carpet event is taking place at the Colosseum, Temple of Venus, and can be streamed on The Fast Saga social media pages. There will be appearances by Fast X stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, John Cena, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Scott Eastwood, Daniela Melchior, Alan Ritchson, Meadow Walker, Leo Abelo Perry, Helen Mirren, Brie Larson, Rita Moreno, Jason Statham, and Charlize Theron, as well as director Louis Leterrier, producers Neal H. Moritz, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Samantha Vincent, and executive producer Amanda Lewis.

The list of creators providing exclusive content, cast interviews and more features Khaby Lame, Fiuk, Claudia García, J Lou, Etienne Cá, Reece Feldman. The Road to Rome livestream event takes place Friday, May 12th at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET.

Fast X Shows Off Wild Helicopter Stunt

In honor of Fast X's impending release, Universal Pictures has released some clips and featurettes from the film, and the latest video is a behind-the-scenes look at a stunt that would make Mission: Impossible star Tom Cruise proud. In the new video, Jack Gill (Second Unit Stunt Coordinator) explains a stunt involving a big highway and some helicopters.

"Casual weekday for the Fast Fam. Experience #FASTX only in theaters May 19. Get tix: https://tickets.fastxmovie.com," the official account for the Fast Saga tweeted this week.

Fast X's production hit a snag early on when director Justin Lin left the project due to a reported "major disagreement" with franchise star Vin Diesel. Lin ended up being replaced by Louis Leterrier who is best known for helming The Incredible Hulk (2008) and Now You See Me (2013). It was recently revealed that Leterrier will also be returning to helm the eleventh and final film. ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Leterrier at the Fast X trailer launch earlier this year, and he talked about joining the franchise for its tenth installment and making things his own.

"Well, it was important for me to bring my flair," Leterrier explained. "My flair is reality, is physics, is bringing the actors into the action, never separating action and storytelling and emotion. Everything is doing a little bit of stirring the pot and bringing everybody into this controlled chaos."

Fast X opens in theaters on May 19th.