Fast X Reveals WILD Helicopter Stunt in New Featurette

The tenth installment to the Fast Saga, Fast X, is hitting theaters next week and it will see the return of Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto as well as many of the franchise's staples. In honor of the movie's impending release, Universal has released some clips and featurettes from the film, and the latest video is a behind-the-scenes look at a stunt that would make Mission: Impossible star Tom Cruise proud. In the new video, Jack Gill (Second Unit Stunt Coordinator) explains a stunt involving a big highway and some helicopters.

"Casual weekday for the Fast Fam. Experience #FASTX only in theaters May 19. Get tix: https://tickets.fastxmovie.com," the official account for the Fast Saga tweeted today. You can check out the video below:

How Will Fast X Differ From Previous Films?

Fast X's production hit a snag early on when director Justin Lin left the project due to a reported "major disagreement" with franchise star Vin Diesel. Lin ended up being replaced by Louis Leterrier who is best known for helming The Incredible Hulk (2008) and Now You See Me (2013). It was recently revealed that Leterrier will also be returning to helm the eleventh and final film. ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Leterrier at the Fast X trailer launch earlier this year, and he talked about joining the franchise for its tenth installment and making things his own.

"Well, it was important for me to bring my flair," Leterrier explained. "My flair is reality, is physics, is bringing the actors into the action, never separating action and storytelling and emotion. Everything is doing a little bit of stirring the pot and bringing everybody into this controlled chaos."

"He came with all this energy of love," Michelle Rodriguez (Letty Ortiz) told Collider at San Diego Comic-Con. "We haven't had that in Fast and Furious for a very long time where we get somebody excited who's a real fan and who really wants to take it places that it hasn't gone before. We've been at it for 20 years, bro. After all that time, you get jaded and kind of forget what you do it for [until] a director like Louis comes in and reminds you, 'This is beautiful. Let's go make magic.' We're so lucky to have him bro."

Fast X speeds into theaters on May 19th.