Fast X Launches Free 8-Bit Game

Fast X is now 8-bit. The tenth and penultimate installment in the Fast & Furious saga released a free 8-bit online video game that lets players get behind the wheel to prove they have what it takes to join the Fast family (no NOS required). The new Fast X: Let's Race game has players race around the world in locations from the Fast franchise — from the streets of Los Angeles to Rio de Janeiro to Rome — in a high-speed, obstacle-filled race to the finish line.

Fans can Fast-Ten their seatbelts and play the 8-bit game now before Fast X hits theaters May 19th.

Race around the world and prove you have what it takes to join the Fast Family. Play the #FASTX 8-bit game now: https://t.co/DnUP4RDxFB pic.twitter.com/PzbYyxupq1 — The Fast Saga (@TheFastSaga) May 4, 2023

Let's Race begins in Los Angeles — the home turf of Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his Fast fam — before speeding through Rio, setting of the crew's speedy heist in Fast Five, and Rome, one of the locations in the globe-trotting Fast X. As revealed by the film's trailer, out for revenge is the sadistic Dante (Aquaman's Jason Momoa), the son of Rio drug lord Hernan Reyes (Joaquim de Almeida).

The logline: "Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they confront the most lethal opponent they've ever faced: A terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past who's fueled by blood revenge, and who is determined to shatter this family and destroy everything-and everyone-that Dom loves, forever. In 2011's Fast Five, Dom and his crew took out nefarious Brazilian drug kingpin Hernan Reyes and decapitated his empire on a bridge in Rio De Janeiro. What they didn't know was that Reyes' son, Dante witnessed it all and has spent the last 12 years masterminding a plan to make Dom pay the ultimate price. Dante's plot will scatter Dom's family from Los Angeles to the catacombs of Rome, from Brazil to London and from Portugal to Antarctica. New allies will be forged and old enemies will resurface. But everything changes when Dom discovers that his own 8-year-old son is the ultimate target of Dante's vengeance."

Along with Diesel, the cast includes longtime Fast and Furious cast members Michelle Rodriguez (Letty), Jordana Brewster (Mia), Chris "Ludacris" Bridges (Tej), Tyrese Gibson (Roman), and Sung Kang (Han), and returning Fast saga stars John Cena (Jakob Toretto), Jason Statham (Deckard Shaw), Nathalie Emmanuel (Ramsey), Scott Eastwood (Little Nobody), Helen Mirren (Magdalene "Queenie" Shaw), Cardi B (Leysa), Michael Rooker (Buddy), and Charlize Theron (Cipher). Among the franchise newcomers are Momoa (Dante Reyes), Brie Larson (Tess), Daniela Melchior (Isabel), Alan Ritchson (Agent Aimes), and Rita Moreno (Abuela Toretto).

Fast X races into theaters May 19th.