Fast X: Sung Kang Reacts To Gal Gadot's Return and What It Means For Han and Gisele

Fast X was released in theaters last week, and the latest installment to the beloved franchise included some big surprises. The new movie features the return of Gisele (Gal Gadot) who died back in Fast & Furious 6. Gisele is only seen for a brief moment when showed up at the end of the new movie in a submarine to pick up Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and Cipher (Charlie Theron) in Antarctica. Of course, Gisele is far from the first character to be resurrected in the Fast Saga. One major revival was that of Han Lue, the character played by Sung Kang. Gisele and Han had a romance in the films, so fans are especially interested to see what the future holds for them now that they're both alive. During a recent chat with Esquire, Kang talked about Gadot's return and their characters' futures.

"I knew it was inevitable," Kang said of Fadot's return. "First, we're talking about Fast, and an audience that is now used to getting what they want when they ask for a character to come back. Because of where Gal's career has gone with Wonder Woman, and the goodwill and love that she has from people around the world, it's awesome that another franchise can help our franchise. This past year has been a renaissance for the moviegoing experience, with wonderful films like Top Gun: Maverick giving this resurgence to how we fell in love with films. And so for Gal to have that type of reaction with the audience, that's what we want to hear."

"No, I haven't," Kang added when asked if he's talked about Han and Gisele's future with Gadot. "She's been so busy, but I had heard through the grapevine that they were having conversations with her-and then when they put that tag in, they always lead with, 'Don't tell anybody.' [Laughs.] And I'm like, 'So many people within the circle have already seen this!' But I knew; something in my gut said that the fans would enjoy seeing her come back."

Earlier this year, ComicBook.com spoke with Kang about the possibility of Gadot's return. "Why can't she?" Kang replied when we brought up the idea of Gisele being resurrected like Han. "I would," he added when asked if he'd like to see the couple together again. "Who doesn't? Who doesn't want a load of Gal Gadot in their life?"

Last week, Gadot took to Instagram to celebrate her return to the Fast franchise. "Missed my Fast family! I'm overwhelmed with excitement. To my fans, your continuous love and support fuels this journey. Here's to honoring the legacy, the fans and the #FastFamily that we've built together," Gadot wrote.

Fast X is now playing in theaters.