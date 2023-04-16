Fast X: Jason Momoa Enlisted Help From Harley Davidson While Making Movie

Fast X is finally hitting theaters next month, and the official rating was revealed this week. The new film is expected to be the penultimate installment to the franchise and see the return of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Jason Statham, Nathalie Emmanuel, John Cena, Michael Rooker, Scott Eastwood, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron. It also features some exciting franchise newcomers, including The Marvels star Brie Larson and Aquaman star Jason Momoa. Momoa is playing Dante Reyes, who was recently revealed to be the son of the villain from Fast Five. In a new interview with Total Film (via SyFy), Momoa talked about working with Harley Davidson to ensure his sweet ride in the new film.

"The first thing I asked was, 'What bike do I get to ride?' Generally, it's a Bugatti or a Triumph or some kind of smaller performance bike for doing tricks on. I was like, 'Hell no. I want to ride a Harley!' I called Harley instantly, called the CEO, and was like, 'Bro, can you help me?' So they sent up like six bikes. I totally got hooked up. They let me build it for my character," Momoa revealed.

Momoa added, "I didn't want it to turn into another macho, testosterone showdown kind of thing. I wanted to make him look inviting and easy-going, to have a softer side. That's why he wears pastels. He's a little androgynous. He's been really, really hurt, so he's a dangerous person. But his external vibes... I want you to be intrigued by Dante Reyes, and when you get close, he has you."

How Does Jason Momoa's Character Tie In To The Fast Saga?

Jason Momoa's Dante is the son of Hernan Reyes, who was played by Joaquim de Almeida in Fast Five. You can read the official description of Fast X's connection to Fast Five here: "In 2011's Fast Five, Dom and his crew took out nefarious Brazilian drug kingpin Hernan Reyes and decapitated his empire on a bridge in Rio De Janeiro. What they didn't know was that Reyes' son, Dante (Aquaman's Jason Momoa), witnessed it all and has spent the last 12 years masterminding a plan to make Dom pay the ultimate price. Dante's plot will scatter Dom's family from Los Angeles to the catacombs of Rome, from Brazil to London, and from Portugal to Antarctica. New allies will be forged and old enemies will resurface. But everything changes when Dom discovers that his own 8-year-old son (Leo Abelo Perry, Black-ish) is the ultimate target of Dante's vengeance."

Directed by Louis Leterrier, Fast X opens in theaters on May 19th.