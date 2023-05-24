Fast X: Vin Diesel Responds to Dwayne Johnson's Franchise Return

When Fast X was released in theaters last week, fans of the franchise were shocked by some of the unexpected returns. Not only did Gal Gadot come back as Gisele at the end of the film, but the movie's post-credit scene revealed the return of Luke Hobbs, the fan-favorite character played by Dwayne Johnson. While Hobbs was last seen alive, his return is still shocking because The Rock previously said he would never play the role again. In fact, franchise star Vin Diesel made a public plea to Johnson back in 2021 asking him to return. The Rock slammed Diesel's request, calling it "an example of his manipulation." Now, Diesel is commenting on The Rock's surprising return to the Fast Saga.

"We have such a great cast," Diesel said when ET asked about Johnson's return. "We lead with love. We try to create an environment where people can do their best work." He added, "That's all actors really want, is to feel as though they're supported to create unique characters. Characters that last forever ... and you see that in this franchise."

How Did Fast X Get The Rock Back?

Last week, Fast X director Louis Leterrier spoke with The Hollywood Reporter and explained how he managed to get Johnson to change his mind about returning to the franchise.

"The peace treaty," Leterrier repeated with a laugh. "I kind of did. We all did. Ultimately, the movie did. I didn't know Dwayne, personally, but we reached out to Dwayne and Dwayne's team. We sort of looked at each other from across the room and winked a few months back, saying, "We should work together." And then I had this idea and I presented it to the producers and the studio. And then we reached out to Dwayne and his team and said, "Just come and watch the movie. You have to love the movie first." So he came to see the movie and really loved it, and then we started talking. It was very smooth, and frankly, as a fan, I could not conceive continuing the franchise without either Dwayne or Gal Gadot. This franchise was built by actors and characters. The set pieces are wonderful. They keep you entertained and keep you shoving popcorn in your mouth, but the characters make this franchise what it is."

Fast X is now playing in theaters.