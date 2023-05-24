Fast X: Watch John Cena Adorably Crash Brie Larson's Red Carpet Interview

Fast X was released in theaters earlier this month, and it sees many returning actors from the franchise, including John Cena. The wrestler-turned-actor made his debut in the Fast Saga in F9, and was introduced as Dominic Toretto's (Vin Diesel) long, lost brother, Jakob. While the character started out as a villain, Jakob eventually made up with his family, and the new film sees him looking after his nephew, Little Brian (Leo Abelo Perry). Fast X also features the franchise debut of Captain Marvel star Brie Larson as Tess, who had an adorable run-in with Cena on the red carpet while she was chatting with ET.

Larson is talking with the interviewer when Cena can be seen sprinting in the background. Larson adorably screams and excitedly exclaims, "There's John Cena!" She proceeds to excitedly shout his name until he comes over. He's a little hesitant because he doesn't want to interrupt Larson's interview, but she tells him it's okay. "Why were you running?" Larson asked. "I was trying to give them some action still photography," Cena joked. You can watch the fun interaction below:

Will John Cena Be in Fast & Furious 11?

Fast X ended on some big cliffhangers, so it's currently unclear who will be returning for the eleventh movie. In fact, director Louis Leterrier recently revealed that not everyone will come back. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! We're inclined to believe Cena is most likely to be on the list of non-returning actors because his character seemed to have died in Fast X.

"Not everyone is going to come back though," Leterrier, who returning to direct Fast & Furious 11, told EW. With Fast X acting as part one of what Diesel has teased is a final Fast trilogy, some of the killed-off cast may not make it over the finish line. "At one point, this model is not going to be able to continue," Leterrier teased. "And that point is very soon."

How Did Vin Diesel's Daughter Inspire Brie Larson?

In a recent interview with Harpers Bazar, it was revealed that Larson partly based Tess on Vin Diesel's daughter.

The article explains that Larson has recently developed confidence and a stronger sense of self, which the actor says came from her newfound love of fitness. According to Diesel, Tess in Fast X was based on his eight-year-old daughter, Pauline. When Diesel's youngest met Larson, she was wearing a jacket that said "Good Vibes Only" printed on the back. Diesel explained, "Brie went to the wardrobe department and had them re-create the jacket ... She wore it throughout the movie."

Fast X is now playing in theaters.