Final Destination Movies Turning Into Streaming Hits Ahead of New Sequel’s Release

For the first time in 14 years, horror fans are getting excited about seeing a Final Destination movie on the big screen. Final Destination: Bloodlines arrives in theaters in May and has already offered up a sneak peek in the way of a chilling teaser trailer. The release of that teaser built a lot of hype for Bloodlines, a fact that has been made clear by the recent success of the other Final Destination films on streaming.

At the start of February, four of the five Final Destination movies were added to Max, which was already home to one entry in the franchise. So for the first time in a long time, the entire Final Destination saga is available to stream in the same place. Fans have reacted accordingly, turning the Final Destination films into some of the most popular movies on Max’s entire lineup.

For several days now, Max’s Top 10 Movies list has featured multiple Final Destination films. Wednesday’s edition of the daily updated rundown sees four of the five entries in the franchise crack the top 10, with 2009’s The Final Destination representing the only movie in the series not to make the list. That isn’t exactly surprising, given that the much-maligned fourth entry in the franchise is widely agreed upon as its worst.

The original Final Destination, which was released 25 years ago, is currently in the second overall spot on Max’s Top 10 Movies lineup. The 2003 sequel, Final Destination 2, sits in the fourth position on the list, followed by Final Destination 5 and Final Destination 3 in fifth and sixth place, respectively.

This kind of franchise-wide popularity bodes well for Final Destination: Bloodlines as it prepares for its theatrical debut this spring. With the franchise being away from the spotlight for more than a decade, there had to be come question as to how much it would still resonate with viewers. The fact that people are binging through the series in preparation for Bloodlines shows that there’s still quite a bit of interest.

Even more exciting is the fact that Final Destination: Bloodlines wasn’t even supposed to get a theatrical release at all. The film was originally intended to be Max original, meaning that it would’ve gone straight to streaming and never played on the big screen. Instead, the movie is being given a full theatrical rollout, complete with IMAX screens. There’s a lot of confidence in what Bloodlines is bringing to the table.

Final Destination: Bloodlines arrives in theaters on May 16th.