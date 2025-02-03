Final Destination: Bloodlines Trailer Revives the Franchise After 14 Years

Death’s design returns to theaters with the release of Final Destination: Bloodlines‘ first trailer, offering audiences a chilling glimpse into the franchise’s long-awaited sixth installment. After more than a decade of dormancy, the supernatural horror series appears ready to terrify a new generation while expanding its iconic mythology of premonitions, fate, and elaborately orchestrated “accidents.” In addition, the footage showcases the final on-screen performance of Tony Todd, making this revival particularly meaningful following the beloved actor’s passing in November 2024. The trailer suggests Bloodlines will finally answer long-standing questions about Todd’s legacy character while delivering the spectacular death sequences fans have come to expect. Check out the trailer for Final Destination: Bloodlines below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Final Destination: Bloodlines’ story follows Stefani (Brec Bassinger), whose discovery of her family’s generations-long evasion of Death sets the plot in motion. While maintaining the franchise’s foundation of supernatural premonitions, Bloodlines also features Todd’s final appearance as William Bludworth, the mysterious mortician who has been warning victims about Death’s design since the original film. According to sources close to the production, the film will explore Bludworth’s backstory and his connection to Death more deeply than previous installments, setting the stage for the franchise’s biggest mythology expansion to date.

Play video

The new trailer showcases the brilliant work of directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, collectively known as “Zadam,” who secured their position through an unforgettable pitch meeting. The duo staged an elaborate death scene during their Zoom call with studio executives, combining pre-recorded footage and visual effects to create a shocking finale where one of the filmmakers met his final destination. In other words, the sixth installment of the franchise is being made by actual fans of Final Destination, which is definitely good news. Working from a script by Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor, based on a story they developed with Jon Watts, the directors aim to honor the series’ practical effects tradition while embracing contemporary filmmaking techniques.

How Final Destination: Bloodlines Evolved From Concept to Screen

The path to bringing Final Destination back to theaters spans nearly five years of development. Announced in 2019, the project initially centered on first responders confronting death in their daily work, as envisioned by producer Craig Perry. This concept evolved through multiple iterations, overcoming pandemic-related delays and the 2023 Hollywood labor strikes before filming commenced in March 2024.

Originally planned as an HBO Max exclusive in 2022, Warner Bros. Pictures’ decision to pivot to a theatrical release with IMAX presentations demonstrates their confidence in Zadam’s work. The studio wouldn’t risk a theatrical run without being sure the sixth installment could fill the seats, so the change of distribution approach is another sign we are in for a treat with Bloodlines.

Series creator Jeffrey Reddick emphasizes that while Bloodlines honors the franchise’s essence, it breaks new ground beyond the familiar pattern of “we set up a group of people, they cheat death, and then just death gets them.” This evolution, combined with the exploration of generational consequences, promises to expand a franchise that has captivated audiences across five films and generated over $650 million worldwide.

Final Destination: Bloodlines opens in theaters and IMAX on May 16, 2025.