Movie Fans Are Comparing Finch To Chappie

Chappie fans can't help but see some resemblance between Tom Hanks's latest film Finch and the older film. Both employ an impressive CGI robot prominently and a future setting. It was only going to be a matter of time before the jokes started populating on social media. Interestingly, Chappie has only risen in popularity over the course of the pandemic because of increased streaming behavior. A lot more people have seen that film than maybe even at the time it was released. (It also lives through a variety of memes from Twitter's past.) Anything with Tom Hanks in it is as well. Clearly, the fans are having too much fun with all these posts. Sometimes it's just nice to see some creativity going toward something silly. check out some of these for yourself down below:

Finch, Chappie, and Meechee walk into a bar pic.twitter.com/8IAf992amN — BenDavid Grabinski (@bdgrabinski) September 16, 2021

Here’s a description of Finch:

“In ‘Finch,’ a man, a robot and a dog form an unlikely family in a powerful and moving adventure of one man’s quest to ensure that his beloved canine companion will be cared for after he’s gone. Hanks stars as Finch, a robotics engineer and one of the few survivors of a cataclysmic solar event that has left the world a wasteland. But Finch, who has been living in an underground bunker for a decade, has built a world of his own that he shares with his dog, Goodyear.”

“He creates a robot, played by Jones, to watch over Goodyear when he no longer can. As the trio embarks on a perilous journey into a desolate American West, Finch strives to show his creation, who names himself Jeff, the joy and wonder of what it means to be alive. Their road trip is paved with both challenges and humor, as it’s as difficult for Finch to goad Jeff and Goodyear to get along as it is for him to manage the dangers of the new world.”

Do you think the two movies look similar? Let us know down in the comments!

