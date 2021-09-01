Fan-Favorite Hugh Jackman Movie Now On Netflix

✖

One fan-favorite Hugh Jackman movie is now on Netflix and fans are excited about it. Back in 2015, Chappie hit the scene and the film was very well received. (There are also some very funny memes that stemmed from Neil Blomkamp’s feature. Alongside Jackman were Yolanda Visser, Dev Patel, and Sigourney Weaver. Of course, you can’t forget about Sharlto Copley’s performance as the titular Chappie. It’s been an interesting time during the pandemic as multiple movies have seen a resurgence thanks to the growth of streaming. Chappie is no different in this regard, other weird gems were the subject of online watch parties. Such is the entertainment landscape in the year 2021. For tonight, you can check out Chappie on Netflix, or for free on PlutoTV.

Comicbook.com had the chance to speak with Free Guy director Shawn Levy about another beloved Jackman movie. Last decade, the duo brought the world Real Steel, and audiences adored it on video and streaming. Netflix in particular played a massive role in the movie’s resurgence in the public eye.

“It has been in my mind and in conversation a lot lately,” Levy began. “Maybe because of the fact that when Netflix started streaming it during the lockdown, it became one of their top trending and most-viewed titles. Which led to Hugh and I talking again about, ‘What is this love for Real Steel?’ Kind of this realization that, ‘Well wait, we love it that much too.’ We’ve always loved it that much too. It’s one of those never say nevers, it feels like the clock has run out on that window of opportunity. It feels like that fan-love and that audience hasn’t gone away. So, who knows?”

“Well, I'll say this, Hugh and I definitely are feeling, we've never stopped feeling the love for Real Steel, and it's almost like the volume has been increasing. Hugh and I were together literally last week talking about that,” Levy revealed. “So I would never say never on that, a sequel for Real Steal. Additionally, I'm friends with Hugh. I'm friends with Ryan. I will get them together. Whether it's in Real Steel or another movie, I will direct those two amazing guys and dear friends in a movie together.”

