Tom Hanks’ Finch Movie Gets New Poster

Apple TV+ has released the first movie poster for Tom Hanks’ Finch. A lot of discussions have sprung up online about the feature which sees the beloved actor and lovable dog as they try to navigate the apocalypse. Originally, Finch was supposed to premiere in the fall of last year, but the pandemic prevented that. (Universal Pictures was handling the release back then.) But, now people will be able to enjoy the feature back in the comfort of their homes. Apple TV previously teamed with Hanks to bring his World War II drama Greyhound to fans. In the same vein, that film was supposed to release in theaters in June of 2020. Sony Pictures couldn’t put it out and Apple stepped into the void. The streamer is hoping for some awards buzz with this film too as Greyhound got nominated for Best Sound at the 93rd Academy Awards. Audiences clearly still love the star, as evidenced by the immense outpouring of support when he announced a COVID-19 diagnosis. Check out the brand new poster for yourself right here:

https://twitter.com/amblin/status/1438473366013456386?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

It will be interesting to see what fan reaction to Finch is when it releases. Apple dropped a description of the project on their site.

“In ‘Finch,’ a man, a robot and a dog form an unlikely family in a powerful and moving adventure of one man’s quest to ensure that his beloved canine companion will be cared for after he’s gone. Hanks stars as Finch, a robotics engineer and one of the few survivors of a cataclysmic solar event that has left the world a wasteland.”

“But Finch, who has been living in an underground bunker for a decade, has built a world of his own that he shares with his dog, Goodyear. He creates a robot, played by Jones, to watch over Goodyear when he no longer can. As the trio embarks on a perilous journey into a desolate American West, Finch strives to show his creation, who names himself Jeff, the joy and wonder of what it means to be alive. Their road trip is paved with both challenges and humor, as it’s as difficult for Finch to goad Jeff and Goodyear to get along as it is for him to manage the dangers of the new world.”

