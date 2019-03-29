First ‘The Addams Family’ Poster Released, Trailer Announced

The lovable Addams Family is heading back to the big screen for a new animated movie, and now we have the first poster for the upcoming film titled The Addams Family Halloween. The new poster features the eccentric family in all their delightful glory, including Morticia seated at the center flanked by Gomez, Uncle Fester, Wednesday, Pugsley, Lurch, Grandmama, and Thing. The animated style is a unique take on the characters but seems to retain the iconic facial features of the family with a touch of exaggeration, and you can check out the new poster below (via IMDb).

While most of the family is all here, we are missing Cousin Itt, though that doesn’t mean we won’t see him by the time the credits roll. We also now know when the first trailer will drop, and it will hit on April 10th. This newest take on The Addams Family will be helmed by Sausage Party directors Greg Tiernan and Conrad Vernon and will draw inspiration from the classic New Yorker cartoons for both visual and story inspiration.

“Greg and I have always been a fan of the Addams Family in past versions, so when we set out to make this movie, we were excited to do something new,” Vernon said in a statement. “With that in mind, I drew from the brilliantly original Charles Addams New Yorker cartoons for the look of the film and decided to tell the story of how Gomez and Morticia meet, find their house and start their family. This unique approach is what drew me in to direct the film. The reimagining also extends to the stellar cast we’ve put together who will each bring their own spin to our film that will appeal to longtime fans of the Addams and introduce them to a new generation.”

Get ready to #MeetTheAddams – the new trailer drops on April 10th! Who’s your favorite character from THE ADDAMS FAMILY? @meettheaddams pic.twitter.com/JGuempgKfW — IMDb (@IMDb) March 29, 2019

This will be the third time the family has been adapted for the big screen, though both the previous times were back in the 1990s via director Barry Sonnenfeld’s The Addams Family and Addams Family Values. The family has dominated both classic TV, animation, and live-action, and here’s hoping their latest foray in theaters will be just as successful.

The Addams Family is directed by Greg Tiernan and Conrad Vernon and stars Oscar Isaac (Gomez), Chloe Grace Moretz (Wednesday Addams), Charlize Theron (Morticia), Finn Wolfhard (Pugsley), Allison Janney (Margaux Needler), Nick Kroll (Uncle Fester), Elsie Fisher (Parker Needler), Aimee Garcia (Denise), Bette Midler (Grandmama), and Scott Underwood (Mitch). You can check out the official description below.

The Addams Family hits theaters on October 11th.

