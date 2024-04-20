FNAF 2 Is Reportedly Casting A Major Male Character

The Five Nights at Freddy's movie sequel is already in development by Blumhouse, and with the official confirmation announced and filming expected to begin later this year, it's no surprise that casting is becoming a topic of discussion as fans begin to wonder what's in store. DanielRPK has made the first of what will undoubtedly be several announcements to follow in the coming months, indicating a major male character is being cast.

The statement reads: "They are casting a new major male character for Five Nights at Freddy's 2. My guess is it's Henry Emily. Filming is expected to begin in Q4 this year in New Orleans[.]"

What would be interesting about this casting would be that Henry Emily first appears in Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria Simulator, the sixth canon game released under the Five Nights at Freddy's franchise that takes place chronologically as a sequel to Five Nights at Freddy's 3. As indicated by the title, FFPS' main focus is running a successful, safe pizzeria, in which players face consequences like being sued or bankruptcy if they can't perform well. In true FNAF fashion, however, the true game follows players completing their pizzeria and fending off the animatronics from within the office.

If DanielRPK is correct about who the mysterious male casting is seeking to add to the sequel, it could indicate Five Nights at Freddy's 2 will feature the re-opening of Freddy Fazbear's Pizza Place, potentially with a new owner in Henry as well.

What We Know About the FNAF Sequel

We're not very far out from the official announcement by Universal Pictures that the sequel was moving forward, so unfortunately at this point in time there's nothing much that's been confirmed. While the announcement from DanielRPK certainly inspires a host of new questions regarding what new characters will be joining the movie franchise in addition to the animatronics, there's just not enough information available yet to say for certain what the plot we'll see for the sequel is.

What has been confirmed are intentions for the sequel by director Emma Tammi, who told The Hollywood Reporter around the first movie's premiere last year, "We have some loose ends that I think are going to have to come back in a sequel to be tied up."

As for the cast, based on Five Nights at Freddy's' ending there are multiple characters still alive to return, including more central characters like Josh Hutcherson's Mike, Piper Rubio's Abby, Elizabeth Lail's Vanessa, and Mary Stuart Masterson's Aunt Jane, there are also fan-favorite characters like Doug who could potentially see a return as well. And while we see Matthew Lillard's William Afton meet a much deserved ending in the first movie that doesn't necessarily rule him out from appearing in a future installment...after all, in his own words:

"I always come back."

Thanks to a recent post from Jason Blum, we also know that Jim Henson's Creature Shop is hard at work designing animatronics for the sequel, including at least two that were featured in Five Nights at Freddy's 2 the game, Mangle and Toy Bonnie. Hopefully, no matter what overall route Blumhouse is taking with their sequel, these animatronics are used to their full potential to bring in more horror elements that fans want.