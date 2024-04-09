New Five Nights at Freddy's Movie Seemingly Teases Mangle

Blumhouse has yet to officially announce a sequel to last year's Five Nights at Freddy's film adaptation. Directed by Emma Tami, Five Nights at Freddy's was an overwhelming success for Blumhouse. With a $20 million budget, a lot of which was delegated to Jim Henson's Creature Shop to bring the animatronics to life, the film was able to satisfy existing fans of the franchise while successfully introducing it to those who were unfamiliar before, earning nearly $300 million worldwide.

While the star of the film Josh Hutcherson confirmed a sequel is in development while speaking to Variety earlier this year, an official greenlight has yet to be given to Five Nights at Freddy's 2. If Jason Blum and Blumhouse's social media are any indicator, however, an announcement may be coming soon!

Blum has shared a photo today on X which shows a Creature Shop employee working on what appears to be Mangle, a character that is featured in Five Nights at Freddy's 2 the game. While the employee's hands aren't actively working on the pieces to their right, parts to Toy Bonnie appear to be present on the workbench as well.

(Photo: Blumhouse)

Updated Animatronics

In the game sequel the animatronics from Five Nights at Freddy's are improved for reopening in 1987 following the events that occurred at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, replacing the original withered versions of the Fazbear Entertainment characters. As the name would indicate, the new versions of Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy resemble toys with their plastic appearance, round and rosy cheeks, larger eyes, and eyelashes – all changes that make the band resemble dolls. The updated versions all have functional fingers as well, adding to the horrors they're capable of.

As for the two teased on social media today, Mangle is originally the redesigned, improved version of Foxy, intended to be the more "kid friendly" version of the character as Fazbear Entertainment believed the original design may have been too scary. Now known as Funtime Foxy, the character was placed in Kid's Cove where they were torn apart so often that employees ultimately gave up on fixing them, choosing to view the animatronic as an attraction that children could take apart and put back together. Though we've never seen the original version of the character in canon games, Funtime Foxy has been shown in FNaF World and in merchandise.The photo also appears to feature parts to Toy Bonnie, the updated Bonnie.

The glimpses at these two would indicate we'll see the Toy Animatronics for the entire cast in the movie sequel, much like the game, meaning Toy Freddie and Toy Chica should be on the way as well. The game also introduces new animatronics – The Puppet, Balloon Boy, and JJ – which could be included as well.

Are you looking forward to Five Nights at Freddy's 2, and do you already have a favorite improved animatronic? Let us know in the comments or on X!