The Five Nights at Freddy's Sequel Is Officially In The Works

A sequel to last year's Five Nights at Freddy's adaptation has been officially announced by Universal Pictures at CinemaCon. The official announcement comes just a day after Blumhouse's Jason Blum shared a photo to their social media accounts featuring a Jim Henson's Creature Shop employee hard at work on some of the characters audiences can expect to see in the sequel, teasing just a bit of what's to come in the hit horror movie's sequel when it releases Fall 2025.

With a $20 million budget, a lot of which was delegated to Jim Henson's Creature Shop to bring the animatronics to life, Five Nights at Freddy's was able to win over existing fans of the franchise while bringing in new fans to fall in love with the unique world of Freddy Fazbear. Despite underwhelming initial reviews who expressed the film may contain too much content to grip those who don't already love the games' established lore, Five Nights at Freddy's earned nearly $300 million worldwide.

Blumhouse is a reoccuring name at CinemaCon this week, as the production company was also included in Lionsgate's presentation earlier today where it was announced the two will partner to remake The Blair Witch Project. Per the CinemaCon panel, Blumhouse will also help re-imagine additional titles from Lionsgate's extensive library.

As for what was teased yesterday, the photo shared by Blumhouse appears to showcase the Creature Shop working on one of the iconic, upgraded version of one of the mainstay Freddy's characters, Foxy, who eventually becomes known as Mangle in this iteration. In addition to Mangle's unique endoskeleton, parts to Toy Bonnie also appear to be on the workbench, which means the Five Nights at Freddy's movie sequel is shaping up to feature characters from Five Nights at Freddy's 2 the game.

In the game sequel the animatronics from Five Nights at Freddy's are improved for reopening in 1987 following the events that occurred at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, replacing the original withered versions of the Fazbear Entertainment characters. As the name would indicate, the new versions of Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy resemble toys with their plastic appearance, round and rosy cheeks, larger eyes, and eyelashes – all changes that make the band resemble dolls. The updated versions all have functional fingers as well, adding to the horrors they're capable of. In addition to the core four band members getting their own upgrades, Five Nights at Freddy's also introduces new animatronics – The Puppet, Balloon Boy, and JJ – which could be included as well.

As for what the sequel will entail exactly, more news is needed to confirm the direction Blumhouse and Universal will take the feature. For the games, Five Nights at Freddy's 2 serves as a prequel to the original game and a sequel to Five Nights at Freddy's 4, taking place in November of 1987. It's possible that Blumhouse could decide to show us a chapter from Freddy Fazbear's Pizza's past for the second movie in the franchise, but the studios could opt to take a different route in telling the Fazbear stories.

Which animatronic are you most excited to see in Five Nights at Freddy's 2? Chat with me about it on X @amazingspidrhan!