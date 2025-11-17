Former 007 Star Addresses Returning In Amazon’s New Franchise (But Not As Bond)

The future of the James Bond franchise is one of the biggest questions in the entertainment industry right now. The franchise has been stalled since the 25th Bond film, No Time to Die, was released in 2021, killing off the Bond character as actor Daniel Craig stepped away from the franchise. Since then, there have been several generations of rumors about where the Bond franchise is headed next – not to mention some seismic shifts behind the scenes. 007 now rests in the hands of the newly merged Amazon-MGM imprint, and director Denis Villeneuve (Dune) has been tapped to helm Bond 26, working from a script by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders).

While the new film is taking shape, there have also been reports of an entire James Bond universe of content being in the plans for Amazon-MGM. As such, there has been one former James Bond actor getting a lot of attention: Pierce Brosnan. In fact, Brosnan’s been dropping the slightest of hints that he could be returning to the Bond franchise in some capacity, besides being the central star of the franchise again. Now, in a recent interview with GQ, Brosnan outright indicated that he’s waiting in the wings for some kind of involvement with the Bond franchise again.

“Of course, people ask about Bond – ‘would you?’ and whatever – but that’s another man’s job. But the possibilities of working within that film, entertaining… So it’s going to be exciting to see what happens.”

Again, there have been nothing but rumors flying around since Amazon-MGM took over and got Bond 26 into production. One rumor that has lingered is that the franchise could utilize Brosnan in a role where he plays a former 007 who is brought out of retirement to aid the new James Bond actor on whatever mission he takes on. Those rumors reached Brosnan’s ears, and he gave them a soft endorsement in response: “I don’t think anyone wants to see a craggy, 72-year-old Bond,” Brosnan told Radio Times. “But if Villeneuve had something up his sleeve, I would look at it in a heartbeat. Why not? It’s great entertainment. It could be lots of laughs. Bald caps, prosthetics … Who knows?

In a larger Bond universe, there are many other possibilities for utilizing Pierce Brosnan – including giving him a more serious dramatic role, playing the spy in his twilight years. The James Bond version of Logan is a concept that fans have expressed interest in before; for his part, Brosnan sounds like he’s just playing it loose and cool for now, until something more solid materializes. “I think everything changes, everything falls apart,” Brosnan said. “So you just sit back and enjoy it all.”

You can stream James Bond movies online. James Bond 26 doesn’t have an official release date yet.