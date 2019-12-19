Former The Walking Dead Star Teases New Project With Zack Snyder

Former The Walking Dead actress Pollyanna McIntosh is apparently working on a new, Chanukah-themed project with Man of Steel and 300 filmmaker Zack Snyder. McIntosh shared a behind-the-scenes image from the production, featuring herself sitting next to a menorah while Snyder films her, on social media. Calling Snyder “delightfully sharp,” McIntosh describes the project as a “goofy Chanukah ode” — something that the image certainly backs up, since her wardrobe and makeup look either like something from an experimental film, or a farce, or both. Snyder, who had done a run of seven movies in a row with Warner Bros. before Justice League imploded, headed to Netflix with his next major feature, Army of the Dead.

McIntosh played the role of Jadis on The Walking Dead, which of course means that comments on her photo are evenly split between excitement about the project, Snyder Cut fans eager to see what the filmmaker is doing next, and people asking about the Rick Grimes movie, in which she is supposed to appear. She has not yet replied to any of those.

Nothing is known yet about this project, which is likely a short that will be released in the coming weeks.

Army of the Dead has been described as a zombie heist movie, taking place in Las Vegas. Per the official description, the adventure is set amid a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, during which a man assembles a group of mercenaries to take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantined zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.

Army of the Dead stars Dave Bautista, Ana de la Reguera, lla Purnell, Garret Dillahunt, Omari Hardwick, Chris D’Elia, Hiroyuki Sanada, Nora Arnezeder, Theo Rossi, Raúl Castillo, Matthias Schweighöfer, Robbie DeRaffele, Huma Qureshi, Richard Certrone, and Chelsea Edmunson. In a strange twist, if the IMDb listings are to be believed (always a crapshoot this long before a film’s release), Snyder is making a zombie movie that includes a character named Alpha, just like The Walking Dead.

There is no official release date set for Army of the Dead. The as-yet-untitled Chanukah project is…well, a complete mystery, other than this photo. So have fun speculating about that.