Fox News Host Slams Canadian Network for Cutting Home Alone 2 Trump Cameo

Donald Trump is a big fan of Home Alone 2 but he might not like the new Canadian version, much like some of the Fox News hosts seem not to. Trump, earlier this week, praised Home Alone 2 — which might be a bit of bias praise seeing as he has a cameo in the film and Trump seems to like everything Trump does. However, a Canadian network clipped the appearance of the current United States president when airing Home Alone 2 this holiday season, sending some Fox News hosts off the deep end. They were, like, really mad on Fox & Friends.

“I think they’re actually terrified that people will remember that before [Trump] was the new Hitler, he was a beloved mainstream cultural figure,” according to Fox & Friends guest Mark Steyn. “That’s who Donald Trump was before he was the new Hitler. I think they’re terrified of these little things that will remind people just how deranged his opponents are.”

Fox & Friends co-host Ed Henry claims the removal of Trump’s appearance in Home Alone 2 is an example of “Trump Derangement Syndrome.” Co-host Katie Pavlich says the CBC’s decision was “also censorship.”

According to the network, CBC, in a comment to ComicBook.com, the sequence was cut from the broadcast of the film as a timing thing: “As is often the case with features adapted for television, Home Alone 2 was edited to allow for commercial time within the format.”

Still, the hosts of Fox & Friends are really upset that Donald Trump did not show up in the Canadian broadcast of Home Alone 2 to give Macauley Culkin’s young character directions inside of New York’s Plaza Hotel. Surely, the movie was not impact too drastically, but luckily for those hosts they live in America and won’t have to deal with the edits which have them so triggered.

Home Alone 2 is now available for streaming on the Disney+ streaming service.