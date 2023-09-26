Freddy vs. Jason Props Heading to Auction on Saturday

Props, production art, and more from Freddy vs. Jason will be headed to auction on Saturday morning via Vancouver's Direct Liquidation, the same company that recently oversaw liquidation of wardrobe and other production materials from The Flash and DC's Legends of Tomorrow. The props, along with other Hollywood memorabilia including signed photos and even some cowls from The Flash, will be available to the public on Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. PT. Most of the contents of the auction come from the estate of Bill Terezakis, who worked on visual effects makeup and prosthetics in Hollywood for years.

Terezakis, who passed away in 2021, had a decades-long career that included work on dozens of films and TV shows, ranging from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Next Mutation up through Disney+'s recent Peter Pan and Wendy. He also ran his own studio, and so sometimes had uncredited contributions to things like The Flash and Stargate Universe.

Besides Freddy vs. Jason and The Flash, the auction features props and memorabilia from Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Harsh Realm, Trick'r Treat, The X-Files, and more. You can check it out here.

In addition to busts, props, and some scraps of prosthetic makeup, the auction offers fans a chance to bid on binders full of on-set continuity photos, representing some rare behind-the-scenes looks at projects like Freddy vs. Jason and House of the Dead.

Back in August, other props and items from the Terezakis Estate went to auction, including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Resident Alien items. There is no way of knowing whether this is the final Terezakis auction, or whether there are more to come. As with the August auction, there are plenty of items that are not readily identifiable as being from one particular production, but instead are general purpose props like guns, body armor, and explosives, which could have been made for any number of projects and could have been in multiple movies, or maybe never made it to screen.

In the time since Freddy vs. Jason, both the Friday the 13th and A Nightmare on Elm Street movies had ill-fated reboots, and have failed to re-establish themselves at the box office in the way that Halloween did in 2018. Nightmare star Robert Englund has repeatedly said that he wished Freddy vs. Jason got a sequel, instead of Nightmare getting a reboot that went nowhere, but he has also said in recent years that he thinks he's too old to play the role of Freddy anymore.