Friday the 13th Makes Jason Voorhees Trends On Twitter
If your entire social media feed is full of hockey masks, it isn't just you. It's Friday the 13th, which means it's time for Jason Voorhees to trend everywhere. The hockey mask-wearing killer has been stalking popular culture since the franchise kicked off, and has a new prequel series coming soon in the form of Crystal Lake. Jason has appeared in a dozen films, including one where he squared off with fellow slasher icon Freddy Krueger, as well as in video games, comic books, and more.
The franchise has been on hold for a few years, since the original film's writer managed to claw back the writes from series producers, and he's the one who licensed Crystal Lake, although elements of the franchise that came in later installments (even the hockey mask itself) won't be popping up in that series.
Fear of Friday the 13th, known as "paraskevidekatriaphobia," dates back centuries, possibly originating from Philip IV of France arresting hundreds of Knights Templar on Friday, October 13, 1307. To some, the arrival of Friday the 13th came with it the fear that something bad could happen to them. Interestingly, Friday the 17th is considered bad luck in Italy, while Greece and certain Spanish-speaking countries consider Tuesday the 13th to be bad luck.
You can see some of our favorite posts below.
I wanna see this movie.
Hey mike mike mike it’s Friday the 13th #funny #fridaythe13th #halloween #jasonvoorhees #michaelmyers #fridaythe13ththegame #fangirling #fangirl pic.twitter.com/JnfNloiPQy— Jessica L (Trixie J) (@xxjessabugxx) January 13, 2023
This guy sure does
If you don’t bring this kinda heat on #FridayThe13th then I don’t want it. Watch #JasonVoorhees bust a move. 😎 pic.twitter.com/GLI0JNgsDY— Vladimir Kane (@KaneVladmir) January 13, 2023
Who doesn't like to dance?
Good morning beautiful people!
Happy Friday the 13th y’all
My favorite kind of Friday let’s go#FridayThe13th #FridayVibes #JasonVoorhees pic.twitter.com/mEQ3UsGXEW— Pewter_Odin (@PewterOdin) January 13, 2023
The rules
🔪💀🪓💀🔪💀🪓💀🔪 pic.twitter.com/XXElci4LlO— 🔪🔪Jeanne Loves Horror🔪🔪 (@1carolinagirl) January 13, 2023
Glamorous Jason.
Happy #FridayThe13th 💋🔪 #cosplay #cosplayergirl #JasonVoorhees #jasonvoorheescosplay #cosplayers #horrorcosplay #horroricons pic.twitter.com/JikD6Wrdt8— Lipsticknroses (@lipsticknrosess) January 13, 2023
Listen to this dude, Derek. He KNOWS what he's talking about
Happy No Drugs & Sex Day!#JasonVoorhees #Fridaythe13th pic.twitter.com/prsDSKXIVs— Derek Mears (@DerekMears) January 13, 2023
He's so handsome.
It’s Friday the 13th. Here is my favorite Jason Voorhees face 🧟♂️🔪#FridayThe13th #JasonVoorhees pic.twitter.com/1m3ywlt7BP— Laurel | Commissions Open! (@Laurel_Alyson) January 13, 2023
He's got company over
Happy #FridayThe13th from your boy #JasonVoorhees feat. #MichaelMyers pic.twitter.com/6QR5GGXxO8— Taylor 🎃 (@Enerdtayment) January 13, 2023
It's your birthday!
Happy birthday Jason Voorhees.— Bottom-Tier Character Marlon Espinoza (@Marlonespi_EXE) January 13, 2023
“She raised him right and he’ll come out to play. When the mother whispers: Thank God, it’s Friday”- @ICENINEKILLS#FridayThe13th #JasonVoorhees pic.twitter.com/DfRws9fFY6
A mask necklace
S/o to #GLD my absolute favorite piece! #FridayThe13th #JasonVoorhees pic.twitter.com/e6YseDIXle— J3*f C*$$ (@AirJ23C) January 13, 2023