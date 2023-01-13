Friday the 13th Makes Jason Voorhees Trends On Twitter

If your entire social media feed is full of hockey masks, it isn't just you. It's Friday the 13th, which means it's time for Jason Voorhees to trend everywhere. The hockey mask-wearing killer has been stalking popular culture since the franchise kicked off, and has a new prequel series coming soon in the form of Crystal Lake. Jason has appeared in a dozen films, including one where he squared off with fellow slasher icon Freddy Krueger, as well as in video games, comic books, and more.

The franchise has been on hold for a few years, since the original film's writer managed to claw back the writes from series producers, and he's the one who licensed Crystal Lake, although elements of the franchise that came in later installments (even the hockey mask itself) won't be popping up in that series.

Fear of Friday the 13th, known as "paraskevidekatriaphobia," dates back centuries, possibly originating from Philip IV of France arresting hundreds of Knights Templar on Friday, October 13, 1307. To some, the arrival of Friday the 13th came with it the fear that something bad could happen to them. Interestingly, Friday the 17th is considered bad luck in Italy, while Greece and certain Spanish-speaking countries consider Tuesday the 13th to be bad luck.

