Aquaman's Jason Momoa Cast as Frosty The Snowman in Live-Action Movie

✖

Aquaman star Jason Momoa will be lending his voice for Frosty the Snowman in a live-action movie about the snowman. The snowman character itself will not use the appearance of Momoa as the popular actor will only be performing voice work for the role. The Frosty The Snowman movie will be produced by Jon Berg and Greg Silverman, along with Geoff Johns. Berg and Silverman were senior execs at Warner Bros. and helped launch the Aquaman franchise with Momoa. David Berenbaum, who previously worked with Berg on Elf, is writing the script for the movie.

The film will be a live-action title with a CGI lead character, along with possible others. "From his role as a fearsome count in a land of ice and fire to the oceanic success we all had with Aquaman, it felt only right to realize Jason this time out of snow,” Berg said.

The team behind the film is quickly playing up Momoa's real life character as a family man. “We know Jason’s as a true human being filled with love, compassion and a deep connection to ohana… all of which is the living spirit of Xmas and Frosty," Silverman adds.

Momoa is set to reprise his role as Aquaman for an upcoming film which will be showcased at the upcoming DC FanDome event on August 22. He may also lend his voice to the character for an animated series which is headed to HBO Max. He will also appear in upcoming titles including Zack Snyder's Justice League, Dune, Sweet Girl, The Last Manhunt, and Cliffhanger.

Earlier on Wednesday, Berg and Johns were named by Momoa's Justice League co-star Ray Fisher when the Cyborg actor named Joss Whedon as "abusive and unprofessional." Fisher said the two enabled, "in many ways," the fill-in director on Snyder's film to treat the cast and crew poorly.

This news was first reported by Deadline.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.