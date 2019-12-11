Frozen 2 Director Jennifer Lee Clarifies Olaf’s Height

Last week, the Internet went crazy over the discovery that Olaf, the singing snowman voiced by Josh Gad in Disney’s Frozen and Frozen 2, was listed as 5 feet and 4 inches tall online, making him just as tall as an average person. Considering how much shorter he is than the human beings of Frozen, this led to some speculation that Anna and Elsa, the sisters voiced by Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel, must be about 11 feet tall. The discovery was a trending topic on Twitter and even sparked a hilarious reaction from Gad. Well, Jennifer Lee, who co-directed both films with Chris Buck, took to Twitter yesterday to clarify the height rumors about Olaf.

Okay, I keep getting asked about Olaf’s height. I’m guessing 5’4″ is a typo from something. If it said 3’4″ I’d buy it. How tall is Anna and Elsa? From what I remember, Anna is 5’5″ and Elsa is 5’7″. I could be off an inch or two, but not a foot or two. Xx — Jennifer Lee (@alittlejelee) December 11, 2019

“Okay, I keep getting asked about Olaf’s height. I’m guessing 5’4″ is a typo from something. If it said 3’4″ I’d buy it. How tall is Anna and Elsa? From what I remember, Anna is 5’5″ and Elsa is 5’7″. I could be off an inch or two, but not a foot or two. Xx,” Lee wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many people commented on the post:

“Oh no, I’m smaller than Anna?! Oh my…I’m depressed now…,” @danoninopingu wrote.

“I am, too, if it’s any consolation,” Lee replied.

“Please confirm Arendelle is a kingdom of giants,” @RealBrickPal joked.

One fan made this clever observation:

Olaf is 5’4″ in this way pic.twitter.com/CvxJ6VWroR — Aryan Jain (@aryanjain181) December 11, 2019

While Lee wrote the first Frozen, the sequel was penned by Allison Schroeder (Hidden Figures, Christopher Robin). The new film saw the return of Bell, Menzel, Gad, and Jonathan Groff, and the new cast members include Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld, True Blood) and Sterling K. Brown (Black Panther, This Is Us).

You can check out the official description for Frozen 2 below:

“Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven, she’ll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In Frozen, Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In Frozen 2, she must hope they are enough.”

Frozen 2 is now playing in theaters everywhere.