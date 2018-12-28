First Look at Disney’s ‘Frozen 2’ Reportedly Released Online

If Avengers: Endgame wasn’t arriving in theaters in just a few month, it would be safe to assume that Frozen 2, the sequel to Disney’s 2013 smash hit musical, would be the most anticipated movie of the year. Moviegoers, children especially, have been craving this movie for more than five years now, and it seems as though the first look at the sequel has finally found its way online.

This week, a photo of a Russian calendar surfaced online, featuring licensing art from Frozen 2. The image sees the lead sisters, Anna and Elsa, donning brand new looks as they stand side-by-side.

Check out the new photo below and see what you think!

Of course, there is reason to doubt the validity of the image, considering that there doesn’t seem to be a major source involved. It’s also not coming directly from Disney. However, the same product calendar contained another major Disney leak last year and it turned out to be real.

Last winter, Solo: A Star Wars Story had not been given much advertising, despite hitting theaters early in the summer. The film had to be reshot when Ron Howard stepped in as director, so things were a little behind a usual release schedule. When the previous version of this calendar arrived, it brought with it the first look at Solo’s licensing art, which hadn’t been seen up to that point.

Real or not, this photo doesn’t really tell us anything about the plot of Frozen 2, as Disney has kept things pretty close to the chest with this one. However, star Kristen Bell did open up about the sequel, teasing the addition of some new characters.

“You’ll see new characters and you will see…you’ll know from my perspective what I did with Jen the writer, what she did with me rather, was she was so collaborative on the first one,” Bell said. “We sat down as she was writing the second one and she said ‘ya know you had a hand in creating this character. What do you think her next step should be? What’s her next hurdle, her next epiphany. What do you go through that’s similar to her?’ I told her a lot of things that I had personally been going through and why I thought that resonated with what I think Anna would be feeling and she wrote that into the script.”

Frozen 2 is set to hit theaters on November 22, 2019.