First ‘Frozen 2’ Plot Details Possibly Emerge

Disney fans got a major surprise a couple of weeks ago with the first teaser trailer for the eagerly anticipated Frozen 2. However, while the first look at the follow-up to 2013’s Frozen was certainly welcome, it didn’t reveal much about the sequel. Now, plot details for the film may have finally started to emerge.

On a recent episode of the Fine Tooning podcast (via SlashFilm) bloggers Jim Hill and Drew Taylor revealed what they know about Frozen 2‘s plot — and it sounds like the sisters will be going on an adventure to find out what really happened to their parents:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It is about Anna and Elsa searching for what actually happened to their parents…their going to go beyond Arendelle.”

As fans of Frozen can tell you, the fate of the King and Queen of Arendelle is something of an important and poignant plot point of the film. When Anna and Else are teenagers, the King and Queen die at sea during a storm. While that has been largely accepted canon, it’s not impossible that there are developments in Frozen 2 that tease a different fate for the sisters’ parents. If there was to be some sort of revelation that perhaps the King and Queen were still alive out there, it would certainly set the stage for an adventure away from Arendelle with the girls attempting to find their lost parents.

It would also explain the two new characters who appear in the teaser, a young girl and a blonde boy, both in the woods. Leaving Arendelle definitely would mean meeting new people, something that Kristen Bell hinted at in an interview last year.

“You’ll see new characters and you will see…you’ll know from my perspective what I did with Jen the writer, what she did with me rather, was she was so collaborative on the first one,” Bell said. “We sat down as she was writing the second one and she said ‘ya know you had a hand in creating this character. What do you think her next step should be? What’s her next hurdle, her next epiphany. What do you go through that’s similar to her?’ I told her a lot of things that I had personally been going through and why I thought that resonated with what I think Anna would be feeling and she wrote that into the script.”

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

Frozen 2 is set to hit theaters on November 22nd.