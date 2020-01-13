Disney Fans Shocked Frozen 2 Was Snubbed by Oscars

Not long ago, the world found out which movies would move forward in the race to earn an Oscar this year. The 92nd Academy Awards will go down this year, and the event will honor some of the industry’s best projects. Of course, many movie goers had their own hopes for the event’s nominees, but it turns out some major predictions fell short. And in the world of animation, some Disney fans are feeling outraged about a certain snub.

For those who do not know, Best Animated Picture is a coveted category for many studios, and Disney is a big fan in particular. The studio has taken home the award time and again, so many expected The Academy Awards to nominate both Toy Story 4 and Frozen 2. But as it turns out, the latter film did not make the cut.

Yes, that is right. Frozen 2 did not get nominated for Best Animation Picture, and fans have lots to say about it.

As you can see below, the reactions to Frozen 2 and its snub are coming to social media by the minute. The sequel made nearly $1.4 billion this year upon its release, but its massive box office haul couldn’t buy out an Oscar. Instead, the event populated its animation category with Toy Story 4, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, and a couple of Netflix underdogs.

In fact, the streaming service surprised fans with both of its big nominations. Netflix’s Klaus and I Lost My Body made big waves with their nominations. Missing Link has also been nominated, and its recent wind at the Golden Globe Awards might serve it well at the Oscars this year. Clearly, a shift is occurring in The Academy that values substance over cash. But in the case of Frozen 2, fans who gravitated towards its story of self-rescuing heroines cannot help but feel unfairly snubbed.

Honestly, Same

No women nominated in directing. The Farewell completely shut out. No Jennifer Lopez. No Frozen 2. No Spirit for best original song. #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/0azejWVPha — Ridiculous Nicholas (@bibble8gubbles) January 13, 2020

The Bad Place

no awkwafina, no jennifer lopez, no taron, no knives out and no frozen 2 pic.twitter.com/SBKCcj5wlP — pudge (@tomshollands) January 13, 2020

A Big Shift

-No Frozen 2

-Klaus

Wh….Who are you? What have you done with the Academy? https://t.co/lXr6nq9WL7 — Chongo (Professional Dingus) (@ChongoTweet) January 13, 2020

Sad but Relieved

no frozen 2 but YOU KNOW WHAT? IM GLAD BC ALL OF THESE KIDS INCLUDED ARE GORGEOUS AND BEAUTIFUL FILMS!!



i’m relieved that lion king didn’t make the cut phew that was close https://t.co/MSWVvUyYjb — julienne ❈ komiket #163 (@summersnoqueen) January 13, 2020

Shocked… Truly

no frozen 2 for best animated feature and Adam Sandler didn’t get nominated for that phenomenal performance in uncut gems…? #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/1d4wL5wMxM — c i n d y (@cndysnchz) January 13, 2020

Oh No

I know people are already making a fuss about the all-male directing category so I’m gonna throw this in to the ring: no “Frozen 2” either. Which was also written and co-directed by a woman. https://t.co/0MfiAniWnN — 🌊❄️🍂☃️🍂❄️🌊 (@Madamn_SJ) January 13, 2020

Accurate

Disney: Haha, we’re totally a shoe-in for two Oscar Nominations in the Best Animated Feature Category! I mean look at how much money Frozen 2 made!



Oscars: *Nominated Netflix’s I Lost My Body and Klaus and snubs Frozen 2*



Disney: #Oscars2020 #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/kPgUD3COhu — TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) January 13, 2020

Touche

For the people upset that FROZEN 2 didn’t get nominated…let it go. — Jimmy Palmiotti (@jpalmiotti) January 13, 2020

Justice for Elsa

Frozen 2 was SNUBBED. Stan the heroine’s journey. pic.twitter.com/jTwHYV2ulq — Dani #savethemyth (@CardiganVixen) January 13, 2020

Message Received