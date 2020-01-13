Movies

Disney Fans Shocked Frozen 2 Was Snubbed by Oscars

Not long ago, the world found out which movies would move forward in the race to earn an Oscar […]

By

Not long ago, the world found out which movies would move forward in the race to earn an Oscar this year. The 92nd Academy Awards will go down this year, and the event will honor some of the industry’s best projects. Of course, many movie goers had their own hopes for the event’s nominees, but it turns out some major predictions fell short. And in the world of animation, some Disney fans are feeling outraged about a certain snub.

For those who do not know, Best Animated Picture is a coveted category for many studios, and Disney is a big fan in particular. The studio has taken home the award time and again, so many expected The Academy Awards to nominate both Toy Story 4 and Frozen 2. But as it turns out, the latter film did not make the cut.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Yes, that is right. Frozen 2 did not get nominated for Best Animation Picture, and fans have lots to say about it.

As you can see below, the reactions to Frozen 2 and its snub are coming to social media by the minute. The sequel made nearly $1.4 billion this year upon its release, but its massive box office haul couldn’t buy out an Oscar. Instead, the event populated its animation category with Toy Story 4, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, and a couple of Netflix underdogs.

In fact, the streaming service surprised fans with both of its big nominations. Netflix’s Klaus and I Lost My Body made big waves with their nominations. Missing Link has also been nominated, and its recent wind at the Golden Globe Awards might serve it well at the Oscars this year. Clearly, a shift is occurring in The Academy that values substance over cash. But in the case of Frozen 2, fans who gravitated towards its story of self-rescuing heroines cannot help but feel unfairly snubbed.

Are you okay with this sequel being overlooked…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Honestly, Same

The Bad Place

A Big Shift

Sad but Relieved

Shocked… Truly

Oh No

Accurate

Touche

Justice for Elsa

Message Received

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts