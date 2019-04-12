‘Frozen 2’ to Receive Behind-the-Scenes Documentary for Disney+

In addition to playing host to feature films, TV series, and shorts from throughout Disney history, the upcoming Disney+ streaming service will take fans behind the scenes of the making of Frozen 2 in a new documentary series titled Into the Unknown. Named for one of the songs from Frozen 2, the filmmakers were given a blank check to see and film whatever they wanted during production of the hugely-anticipated sequel, meaning that even though the series will be produced by the same company that owns the movie’s rights, it will be a lot more frank and in-depth than the typical, scripted mini-docs released on DVDs and Blu-rays.

Frozen, along with the rest of the current Pixar animated library, will be available to stream on Disney+ this November when the service launches. The Pixar theatrical shorts will also be available on the service, including Frozen Fever. That content will join other Disney and Fox properties like Marvel, Star Wars, and The Simpsons for a comprehensive and family-focused entertainment app. Before now, there had been few details about Disney+ made available to the public, but things changed during an Investor Day presentation today. Disney held a presentation day for its investors in which it revealed its plans for direct to consumer services, including when exactly Disney+ would launch. It has now been confirmed that Disney+ will be available to the public on November 12th. The service will cost $6.99.

Walt Disney Animation Studios chief creative officer Jennifer Lee announced the project to investors. Per her remarks, the documentary series will be “real and raw.” Lee described a series that “showcases our collaborative environment in a way we have never shared before.” Rather than just focusing on one or two elements of the film, or giving a shallow overview of it all, the series format allows for more to be seen and said about various elements of the filmmaking. “Nothing is off limits,” Lee said.

