Frozen 2 Breaks Major Record for Walt Disney Animation

Frozen 2 is doing huge numbers and fans of the first entry are loving their chance to revisit the world of Arendelle. Now, according to Forbes, the film is breaking some pretty impressive records as well. Frozen 2 is already the biggest-grossing theatrical sequel in Walt Disney Animation History with $236 million at the box office in North America. If that weren’t enough, Frozen 2 is in the middle of breaking some other records this holiday break. Over the five-days that make up the Thanksgiving holiday break, Frozen 2 was expected to generate $126 million. That gaudy total would be enough to surge past the Thanksgiving weekend record held by The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. So, everything is coming up roses for the highly anticipated sequel except for some of the takes from critics.

This sequel has pulled down some seriously positive reviews. Although, most of these reviews note that the sequel doesn’t quite reach the heights of the first film. ComicBook.com’s Charlie Ridgely criticized the sequel for not going quite far enough in his three-star review. “Frozen 2 is a tale of two halves,” he writes. “Fortunately for everyone, the better of those two halves comes second and leaves you feeling mostly fulfilled when walking out of the theater. None of it is nearly as warm or magical as the original Frozen, but there’s a certain charm to be found in the bold and dark adventure late in the film that still makes it worth the journey.”

The filmmakers were adamant that they didn’t want to complete a sequel until they were absolutely positive that there was a story that could only be handled in that format. This also goes for cast members like Josh Gad who poured his heart into a post on Instagram about the film.

Gad said, “We could not be more excited to finally share with all of you this gem of a film we have been holding onto for the past three years. You will laugh, you will cry, you will cheer, and you will most likely sing. But above all else, this is a movie that was lovingly designed to be experienced on the biggest screen possible with the largest audience you can see it with. This movie represents why the cinema experience is still alive and well. I hope each of you has the opportunity this weekend, starting tomorrow night, to go see #frozen2 with others and enjoy this epic continuation of the Frozen saga.”

Here’s a short synopsis for Frozen 2 that Disney released along with the film’s new poster:

“Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she’ll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In Frozen, Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In Frozen 2, she must hope they are enough.”

Frozen 2 stars Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, and Josh Gad are all set to reprise their roles in the film, with Sterling K. Brown and Evan Rachel Wood also joining the cast this time around. Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck are back to direct with Peter Del Vecho in a producing role. Hit songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez return for the sequel as well.

Frozen 2 is in theaters now.