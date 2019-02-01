Funko’s Adorable Disney Live-Action ‘Dumbo’ Pop Figures Are Here

Disney’s live-action version of Dumbo has legendary director Tim Burton, and an awesome cast that includes Danny DeVito, Colin Farrel, and Eva Green. It also has a super cute baby elephant that’s tailor made for Funko Pop figures.

You can pre-order the Fireman Dumbo and Dreamland Dumbo Pop figures right here with shipping slated for sometime in February. Look for a Dreamland Dumbo Funko Pop with red and gold accessories to hit Walmart as an exclusive in the coming days.

The official description for the wave reads:

“Embark on a grand adventure with the cutest baby elephant in the world. For nearly 80 years, Dumbo the circus elephant has charmed audiences and with his 2019 live action film, he’s sure to inspire even more admirers. The Pop! infant elephant is too cute for words as Fireman Dumbo wearing a fire department hat. And Dreamland Dumbo is the stuff of sweet dreams with his blue and gold headwear and shawl.”

The official synopsis for Dumbo is available below.

“From Disney and visionary director Tim Burton, Dumbo expands on the beloved classic story where differences are celebrated, family is cherished and dreams take flight.”

“Circus owner Max Medici (Danny DeVito) enlists former star Holt Farrier (Colin Farrell) and his children Milly (Nico Parker) and Joe (Finley Hobbins) to care for a newborn elephant whose oversized ears make him a laughingstock in an already struggling circus. But when they discover that Dumbo can fly, the circus makes an incredible comeback, attracting persuasive entrepreneur V.A. Vandevere (Michael Keaton), who recruits the peculiar pachyderm for his newest, larger-than-life entertainment venture, Dreamland. Dumbo soars to new heights alongside a charming and spectacular aerial artist, Colette Marchant (Eva Green), until Holt learns that beneath its shiny veneer, Dreamland is full of dark secrets.”

Dumbo soars into theaters on March 29th, 2019.

