Funko’s Disney Villains Maleficent and Hades Cereals Arrive for Halloween

Just in time for Halloween, Funko is adding two new Disney villains to their line of FunkO’s cereals. Today, Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty and Hades from Hercules have joined FunkO’s cereals based on Ursula from The Little Mermaid and Oogie Boogie from The Nightmare Before Christmas. Each cereal comes with a Pocket Pop prize inside.

Unfortunately, the Oogie Boogie FunkO’s cereal has sold out, but the Maleficent, Hades, and Ursula varieties are still available to pre-order right here at Spirit Halloween (exclusive) with a ship date slated for October 9th. Make sure use the code OPENFB19 at checkout to save 20% on any single item. Note that the code works on any Spirit Halloween item, and it won’t last long, so you might want to use the code on something bigger – like a costume, Halloween decor, or the amazing exclusive Hocus Pocus Sanderson sisters Funko Movie Moment Pop they recently released.

On a related note, Halloween just isn’t Halloween without Elvira, Mistress of the Dark. With the holiday just around the corner, the legendary horror hostess is getting a brand new Funko Pop – and it’s the crown jewel of the Elvira lineup thus far.

At the time of writing, the #894 Elvira, Mistress of the Dark Funko Pop figure is available to pre-order right here via Hot Topic (exclusive) with shipping slated for September 12th – 23rd. It’s a deluxe Pop that features Elvira reclining on her red sofa. Needless to say, this Pop is an absolute must-have – reserve one while you have the chance. If you miss out, you’ll have to rely on eBay.

