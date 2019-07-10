Funko Launches Some Big The Nightmare Before Christmas Pop Figures

Halloween and Christmas will be here before you know it, and unveiling new The Nightmare Before Christmas Funko Pops has become something of a summer tradition. This time around, Funko has some big Pop figures in store for fans of the Disney holiday classic – and we do mean BIG.

The standard Pop figure collection includes Vampire Jack, The Witch, Mummy Boy, and Undersea Gal. Howeever, fans will want to grab the Jack with House Pop Town figure first. You can pre-order all of these figures right here with shipping slated for September.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Note that a 10-inch Oogie Boogie Pop figure will also be coming to Walmart as an exclusive in the coming months. A Jack Skellington pen topper will hit Hot Topic as will a Diamond Collection Zero Pop Keychain. Rounding out the list, BoxLunch will get their own exclusive Jack Skellington Pop Keychain.

On a related note, Funko launched this outstanding Hocus Pocus Movie Moment Pop figure yesterday featuring the Sanderson sisters gazing into a cauldron with a bubbling green potion. At the time of writing, pre-orders are live right here for $36.99 with shipping expected “on or before” September 4th. The standard Pop figures in the Hocus Pocus lineup sold like crazy last year, and this might be even more popular, so reserve one while you can. It’s safe to say that it is an absolute must-have.

Note that a new line of Sanderson Sisters Funko Pop pen toppers were also released and can be ordered right here for $5.99 each. Inside that link you’ll also find the previous Pop figures and the rest of Spirit Halloween’s Hocus Pocus lineup, which includes toys, housewares, clothing, costumes, and more.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.