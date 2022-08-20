Gary Busey Arrested on Sex Crimes Charges in New Jersey

Gary Busey has been arrested on sex crimes charges in New Jersey this weekend. According to the authorities, this includes two counts of 4th degree criminal sexual contact. Cherry Hill, New Jersey police department released a statement about the incident, but did not name the actor in their writing. Busey was in town to attend Monster-Mania Concention at the Doubletree Hotel. The event runs from August 12th until August 14th. At the time of Monster-Mania, the authorities responded to a report of a sex offense at the hotel.

From there, the investigators on the scene surveyed what was going on. The 78-year-old actor was taken into custody. He is facing a bevy of charges and fans online are shocked by the situation. You can read what the Cherry Hill police had to say about the incident down below. As of the time of writing, no other details are available.

Cherry Hill, NJ –A California man is facing sexual offense charges stemming from incidents occurring at the annual Monster Mania Convention hosted by the Doubletree Hotel in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. — Cherry Hill Police (@CherryHillPD) August 20, 2022

"A California man is facing sexual offense charges stemming from incidents occurring at the annual Monster Mania Convention hosted by the Doubletree Hotel in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. During the weekend of the event, August 12th-14th, 2022, Cherry Hill Police responded to the Doubletree Hotel, 2349 West Route 70, for the report of a sex offense."

On August 19th, 2022 as a result of the investigation, Cherry Hill Police Detectives charged Gary Busey, 78, of Malibu California, with the following offenses: 2 counts of Criminal Sexual Contact – 4th Degree, 1 count of Criminal Attempt/ Criminal Sexual Contact – 4th Degree, 1 count of Harassment – Disorderly Persons Offense."

"The investigation into this matter is ongoing and anyone with additional information is urged to contact Detective Robert Daniello of the Cherry Hill Police Department at (856) 432-8834. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by emailing tips@cherryhillpolice.com or clicking on https://local.nixle.com/tip/alert/7196358…. Information can also be sent by texting TIP CHERRYHILLPD followed by your message to 888777."

