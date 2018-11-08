Gary Busey Is ‘Badass Santa’ In New ‘Killing Floor 2’ Update

Gary Busey is no stranger to the world of video games – remember him in Hitman? – but now he’s back and more ‘badass’ than ever before, at least in the world of Killing Floor 2.

Tripwire Interactive just announced that the quirky actor is officially starring at Badass Santa in the horror game’s upcoming event Twisted Christmas. According to the studio, “the Twisted Christmas: Season’s Beatings update is one of Tripwire Interactive’s biggest events to date with new maps, weapons, and a new playable Badass Santa purchasable character voiced by Gary Busey himself! Busey also voiced the Trader in the update which will be free for all players during the Christmas themed event.”

The team behind Killing Floor 2 is also celebrating hitting a huge milestone for their game! They’ve officially sold over 3 million units globally across all platforms since the title originally launched back in November of 2016.

Tripwire added, “To celebrate this milestone, all Killing Floor 2 players can look forward to the gift of Gary Busey when the Killing Floor 2 – Twisted Christmas: Season’s Beatings update launches. Soon, Killing Floor 2 players can let Gary Busey advise them on weapon and gear purchases between rounds at the Free Trader station. Players interested in an advanced look at the Twisted Christmas: Season’s Beatings update are advised to keep an eye on the official Steam page for details on how to access the upcoming beta for the update soon.”

As for what the new update will offer players:

New Badass Santa Playable Character and Trader voiced by Gary Busey: Wish your fellow players blood tidings and season’s beatings with the new purchasable playable Badass Santa character and complimentary Trader voice

New Map -Santa’s Workshop: Beat back waves of zeds in this brand-new objective survival map

New Map: Shopping Spree: Take a ride through this fan favorite community map

Four New Weapons o Thompson SWAT / Commando o Krampus Battle Axe Berserker o M32 Grenade Launcher Demolitionist o Fire Axe Berserker

The Return of Christmas Seasonal Zeds o Deck the halls with blood and monsters! This year’s winter update marks the return of zesty Christmas-themed zeds

Road Redemption Exclusive Weapon: The Road Redeemer This chained bat for the Berserker class will be available for players who own both Killing Floor 2 and Road Redemption on Steam, PlayStation 4 or Xbox One.



Killing Floor 2 is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. The new update will be arriving next month!