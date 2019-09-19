Will Smith’s Gemini Man Earning Rave Reviews as a “Technical Marvel”

Filmmaker Ang Lee has been a powerful force in cinemas for decades, with films like Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Life of Pi, and Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk paving a new path in the realms of what can be accomplished with special effects and storytelling. Similarly, actor Will Smith is no stranger to ambitious sci-fi stories, having starred in films like Men in Black, I, Robot, and I Am Legend. Lee and Smith have teamed up to deliver audiences the upcoming Gemini Man, with Smith playing dual roles of a character at two different ages, thanks to advancements in de-aging technology.

In the film, Smith plays Henry Brogan, an elite assassin, who is suddenly targeted and pursued by a mysterious young operative that seemingly can predict his every move.

With screenings for the film officially underway, reactions to the experience praise the film’s impressive visuals and immersive 3D effects, in addition to how Lee’s choice of shooting the film at 120 frames per second over the traditional 24 truly amplifies the experience.

Technical Marvel

GEMINI MAN is a technical marvel. In its high frame rate of 120fps, the action sequences legitimately took my breath away. The 20-year-old script leaves something to be desired but seeing a young Will Smith pull off the dramatic moments was a treat. — Hoai-Tran Bui (@htranbui) September 18, 2019

Breakthrough

Ang Lee’s #GeminiMan is a huge breakthrough for 120FPS presentation. Action sequences are breathtaking in the format. Will Smith’s winning performance shows the level of scrutiny a real movie star can stand up to. If you don’t see it in theaters you’re missing a true experience. pic.twitter.com/k6nlyH6kD9 — Max Evry (@maxevry) September 18, 2019

Bold, Unique Action

Just saw Ang Lee’s #GeminiMan and it’s legit. Old Will Smith vs young Will Smith equals a visually visceral experience that’s absolutely wild to watch at times. Again, Ang Lee delivers bold, unique action that’s on par w/ the best. See it in 3D, for sure. pic.twitter.com/wRNlNfJQ9w — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) September 18, 2019

Must Be Seen in 3D

Just saw the final cut of Ang Lee’s #GeminiMan and it’s probably the only movie I’d ever say absolutely must be seen in 3D (and 4K, if possible). I’ve never seen anything like it — it felt like I was inside the movie. — Jordan Zakarin (@jordanzakarin) September 18, 2019

Strong Argument

Even high-frame rate skeptics may be converted by what Ang Lee pulls off in #GeminiMan. While not seamless, it’s probably the strongest argument for HFR photography I’ve seen, and the illusion actually gets better as the movie goes along. — Ethan Alter (@ethanalter) September 18, 2019

True Event Film

Gemini Man in 120 FPS 3D is a true event film, friends. Late 90s action mold filled with everything Ang Lee brings to the table. — Matt Patches (@misterpatches) September 18, 2019

Vibrating

Vibrating from excitement after seeing GEMINI MAN, it uses 120FPS and 3D to create some of the most exciting action sequences I’ve seen in years. Happy to see Ang Lee return to action, the choreography feels intense because it looks so realistic pic.twitter.com/qXM3lq1sn2 — Devindra Hardawar (@Devindra) September 18, 2019

3D Endorsed

Just saw #GeminiMan and it’s wiiiiiiild. The young version of Wil Smith is incredible, plus some truly beautiful action sequences and a really great performance by Mary Elizabeth Winstead. The only 3D movie I’ll ever endorse. — Anne Cohen (@anneesthercohen) September 18, 2019

Perfect Canvas