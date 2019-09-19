Movies

Will Smith’s Gemini Man Earning Rave Reviews as a “Technical Marvel”

Filmmaker Ang Lee has been a powerful force in cinemas for decades, with films like Crouching […]

By

Filmmaker Ang Lee has been a powerful force in cinemas for decades, with films like Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Life of Pi, and Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk paving a new path in the realms of what can be accomplished with special effects and storytelling. Similarly, actor Will Smith is no stranger to ambitious sci-fi stories, having starred in films like Men in Black, I, Robot, and I Am Legend. Lee and Smith have teamed up to deliver audiences the upcoming Gemini Man, with Smith playing dual roles of a character at two different ages, thanks to advancements in de-aging technology.

In the film, Smith plays Henry Brogan, an elite assassin, who is suddenly targeted and pursued by a mysterious young operative that seemingly can predict his every move.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With screenings for the film officially underway, reactions to the experience praise the film’s impressive visuals and immersive 3D effects, in addition to how Lee’s choice of shooting the film at 120 frames per second over the traditional 24 truly amplifies the experience.

Scroll down to see what audiences are saying about the film before it lands in theaters on October 11th!

Technical Marvel

Breakthrough

Bold, Unique Action

Must Be Seen in 3D

Strong Argument

True Event Film

Vibrating

3D Endorsed

Perfect Canvas

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts