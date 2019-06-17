Ghostbusters Fans Hope Rick Moranis Returns for Jason Reitman’s Sequel

There are growing calls among Ghostbusters fans for Louis Tully actor Rick Moranis to rejoin his original franchise co-stars in Jason Reitman’s 2020 sequel.

When appearing at Ghostbusters Fan Fest in celebration of the 1984 film’s 35th anniversary, Reitman revealed Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Sigourney Weaver have each read the script he penned with co-writer Gil Kenan (Monster House, Poltergeist), hinting the classic cast will reunite in GB20.

After Weaver revealed her involvement and seemingly confirmed the returns of Murray, Aykroyd and Hudson in the 36-years-later sequel, co-star Annie Potts told Los Angeles’ KTLA 5 she expects to answer the call for more Ghostbusters — leaving Moranis as the last-surviving core cast member yet to address the third film.

Moranis took a hiatus from acting in 1997 to focus on family following the death of wife Ann Belsky. A reprisal of Wayne Szalinski in straight-to-video Honey, I Shrunk the Kids sequel Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves! marked Moranis’ last on-screen role for a decade, until he revived popular SCTV character Bob McKenzie in 2007’s Bob & Doug McKenzie’s Two-Four Anniversary. In the years between, Moranis performed infrequent voiceover work.

In 2015, the star made headlines when it was learned he declined a cameo appearance in Paul Feig’s Ghostbusters reboot.

Mulling over a return to acting now that his children are grown, Moranis told THR he “took a break, which turned into a longer break.”

“But I’m interested in anything that I would find interesting. I still get the occasional query about a film or television role and as soon as one comes along that piques my interest, I’ll probably do it,” Moranis said. “[But Ghostbusters 2016] didn’t appeal to me.”

An appearance in the reboot — which will be ignored by Reitman’s film, a direct sequel to his father’s 1984 Ghostbusters and 1989’s Ghostbusters II — made “no sense” to Moranis. “Why would I do just one day of shooting on something I did 30 years ago?” he said in 2015.

Sony has dated GB20 for July 10, 2020.

