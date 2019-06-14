Ghostbusters Star Annie Potts Expects to Return for 2020 Sequel

Annie Potts will answer the call for more Ghostbusters.

During an appearance on Los Angeles’ KTLA 5 when promoting Toy Story 4, Potts said she’s “heard some things” about the Jason Reitman-directed sequel to the 1984 original and 1989’s Ghostbusters II.

“If it’s true, what I’ve heard — yeah, I think it’s gonna happen,” Potts teased. Asked directly if she’ll be involved, Potts answered, “I think I will.”

Potts plays sardonic Ghostbusters secretary Janine Melnitz, a role she most recently reprised in the 2009 video game that reassembled the series’ original stars. Potts returned to the franchise with a cameo appearance in the Paul Feig-directed 2016 reboot, where she played hotel desk clerk Vanessa.

Co-star Sigourney Weaver was first to confirm the involvement of the original cast in the new movie, telling Parade Magazine, “It’s going to be crazy working with the guys again!”

Reitman, who is keeping details under wraps, strongly hinted at the return of Weaver, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson when he confirmed all four stars have read the GB20 script he penned with Gil Kenan. The sequel centers around a 12-year-old girl (Mckenna Grace), who with her brother (Finn Wolfhard) and mother (Carrie Coon) have a currently undetermined connection to the old guard.

“This is what I’ll say. You don’t know their connection,” Reitman teased at Ghostbusters Fan Fest, “and they don’t know their connection yet either.”

Acting as producers on the project are Aykroyd and Jason’s father, Ivan Reitman, director of the first two Ghostbusters. The third film is described by the younger Reitman as a love letter to the franchise, the fans and father Ivan.

“We reached out to all the originals — the cast, the crew, the people who made [Ghostbusters] — and we even formed this kind of small group that gets together, an advisory board of people who worked on the original film, to make sure that we make the right film,” Reitman said.

“I’m not gonna give anything away today, but I will say it’s a new movie. This is a new movie about a new set of characters, it takes place in a new place, a new location.”

Sony Pictures releases the untitled third Ghostbusters July 10, 2020.