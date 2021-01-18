Ghostbusters: Afterlife New Image Released

Sony Pictures has released a new image from Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the first new look at the film since its release was delayed. The new photo, released via Empire Magazine, shows stars Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, and Logan Kim suited up in Ghostbusters jumpsuits and riding around in Ecto-1. You can take a look below. Jason Reitman, whose father Ivan Reitman directed the original Ghostbusters movies, directs Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Speaking to Empire, Reitman revealed his father’s reaction after seeing a test screening of Afterlife. “My father hasn’t been leaving the house much because of Covid,” he says. “But he took a test, put on a mask and drove down to the Sony lot to watch the movie with the studio. And after, he cried, and he said, ‘I’m so proud to be your father.’ And it was one of the great moments of my life.”

The director also explained how he tried to create a balance of laughs and scares with the sequel. “The feeling that I’ve kind of held onto is that while it is very funny, it really scared me. It was really my first experience with a horror film,” he said. “I was at a Directors Guild meeting and I happened to be sitting next to Steven Spielberg – when I told him I was working on Ghostbusters, he out of nowhere said, ‘Library Ghost – top ten scares of all time.’ And it’s true.”

(Photo: Sony Pictures)

Ghostbusters: Afterlife takes laces thirty years after Ghostbusters II. It follows a family that moves into a small town, where the children discover their grandfather’s Ghostbusters equipment.

Along with Wolfhard, Grace, and Kim, Ghostbusters: Afterlife stars Carrie Coon and Paul Rudd. It also brings back original Ghostbusters stars Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts as their characters from the beloved comedy. In June 2020, Hudson spoke to ComicBook.com about his experience reuniting with the original Ghostbusters cast.

“Jason Reitman — who actually was in the second movie, he was the kid who opens the second movie, and I just remember him being around the set on both of the movies. So I know that he grew up with them, it’s very personal to him, he wrote an amazing script, and he’s established himself as a director on his own right,” Hudson said. “He’s a wonderful director and so when this started to happen, and because Jason was involved, I felt this would actually happen, I was really excited about it. But when it happened, going to the set for the first time and seeing Sigourney Weaver and Bill [Murray] and Dan [Aykroyd], honestly, it was almost spiritual. I mean, I know that sounds weird, but I was very moved by it. I was very touched.”

Ghostbusters: Afterlife opens on June 11th.