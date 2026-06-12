Seth MacFarlane’s New Animated Series Drops New Details

It’s impossible to deny at this point that Seth MacFarlane has become a force of nature within the animated world. With the likes of Family Guy and American Dad set for several new seasons in the future, MacFarlane is confirmed to branch out, thanks to a Stewie spin-off series that is also in the works. Surprisingly enough, Seth is preparing to take one of his live-action properties and throw it into the animation realm, as one executive producer on the upcoming project went into further detail about what we can expect from the Ted animated series.

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In a recent interview with the executive producer of the Ted animated show, Paul Corrigan, discussed what made the original movie and television series work so well, while hinting at what is to come, “I think the [Ted franchise] has a surprising amount of heart considering how raunchy and TV-MA they are. And we’re trying to continue that [in the animated show] as well, where they’re wrestling with what does it mean to be a good dad? What does it mean to be a good spouse? What does it mean to be a good friend? And also, of course, expanding the world, as one always does with a TV show.”

The Science of Ted

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During the same interview, the topic of Ted’s mortality was discussed, as the bear could seemingly live for hundreds, if not thousands of years, thanks to his magical origin. Corrigan made sure to address the “bear science” of the protagonist while hinting that this might be explored in the upcoming animated series, “Oh, that’s a good question. We didn’t wind up turning this into an episode, but in pre-production, we did talk about Ted losing an eye and watching the eye go on a journey, where he had to figure out where the eye was, and he could still see through it. That’s something that hopefully we’ll explore in the future, perhaps on the animated show.”

For those hoping the live-action Ted series will continue, we have some bad news. Earlier this year, MacFarlane himself confirmed that there were no “immediate plans” for a season three, due mostly to the high production costs of bringing the crude teddy bear to life. Luckily, the animated series helps to bypass these costs, though there has yet to be any footage and/or release details when it comes to the titular bear’s big return.

MacFarlane has created an animation empire over the course of his career, with the likes of Family Guy and American Dad leading the charge. Both series, as of the writing of this article, have been renewed for new seasons all the way up until 2029 as a part of Fox’s Animation Domination line-up. With The Simpsons also slated to run up until season forty during the same time frame, it will be interesting to see if MacFarlane’s works live past the residents of Springfield, whether that be the Griffins or Ted.

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Via Deadline