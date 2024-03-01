Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Unleashes Every Ghost Ever in Final Trailer

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire just debuted a final trailer featuring all the ghosts from the series' past. New York City is plunged into chaos by an ancient icy evil in the last clip for the Sony movie. On March 22, all of your favorite Ghostbusters new and old are facing off against their biggest threat yet. Patton Oswalt's Dr. Hubert Wartzki delivers some heavy news for our heroes. Garraka, the new big bad, is so powerful that the ghost is literally scaring people to death. In the face of such grave dancer, there's only one team to call and they've all got jumpsuits.

Trudging through the "Death Chill" that's overtaken New York City, the Ghostbusters are going to battle with some of the most powerful specters in the franchise's history. Director Gil Kenan said that Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire was going to dig deep into the series lore for inspiration. Some of these inclusions will have longtime fans smiling. Others will be keeping the people moderating those Ghostbusters wikis busy for weeks. At any rate, go ahead and strap on your proton pack to watch the final trailer for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire down below!

More Ghostbusters On The Way?

The movie hasn't even come out yet and the creative team has already been noodling about a sequel. Total Film spoke to Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Director Gil Kenan about the prospect of another story in the franchise. It's the filmmaker's mission to keep the train rolling as long as fans are down for another adventure. The stars will be there if called upon because making this movie is a whole lot of fun.

"Jason and I really love Ghostbusters," Kenan told the outlet. "We love these characters and we would be really happy if audiences were down to keep going on adventures with them. If audiences feel this way, then we know what the next stories are going to be."

"As heavy as those frickin' proton packs are, I would gladly put one on again," Grace added when asked about a third appearance. "The proton packs weight around 40 pounds, but I'm fine with that because it's been a dream come true to be part of this franchise. I love these films. I love getting to be a Ghostbuster. I mean, who are you gonna call? This guy! Me."

What Is Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire About?

(Photo: Sony Pictures)

In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who've developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Logan Kim, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, Celeste O'Connor, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Bill Murray, Annie Potts, James Acaster, and Emily Alyn Lind. The film is scheduled to release in theaters on March 22, 2024.

Do you love this final trailer for the new Ghostbusters? Let us know down in the comments!