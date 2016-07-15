Ghostbusters, Jurassic Park & The Matrix Franchises Heading to the Same Streaming Service

✖

Beginning on Tuesday morning, Peacock will be the place to find a couple of the most popular film franchises from the '80s, '90s, and early '00s. NBCUniversal's streaming service has a big lineup of movies and TV shows being added throughout the month of June, but no day in the month will be bigger than its first. There are tons of titles being added on Tuesday morning (some of which are coming from Netflix), including three film franchises that fans can't get enough of. Ghostbusters, Jurassic Park, and The Matrix are all heading to Peacock.

Tuesday morning, June 1st, will see the addition of both original Ghostbusters movies to Peacock's lineup. They'll be joined by Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, and Jurassic Park III, as well as The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded, and The Matrix Revolutions.

Those eight movies alone could make for a big day for any streaming service, but there are even more titles coming to Peacock on Tuesday. Fast Five, considered by many to be the best Fast & Furious movie, will be another one of the new titles.

Below, you can check out the full list of movies and shows being added to Peacock on June 1st.

Akeelah and the Bee, 2006

American Beauty, 1999

The Ant Bully, 2006

Beauty Shop, 2005

The Birdcage, 1996

Blue Crush 2, 2011

Blue Streak, 1999

The Bone Collector, 1999

Brokeback Mountain, 2006

Bruce Almighty, 2003

Career Opportunities, 1991

The Change-Up, 2011

Conan The Barbarian, 1982

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat, 2003

Dumb and Dumber To, 2014

Far From Heaven, 2002

Fast Five, 2011

Ghostbusters, 1984

Ghostbusters II, 1989

Hitch, 2005

Hollywoodland, 2006

The Hurt Locker, 2009

Jurassic Park, 1993

Jurassic Park III, 2001

Killing Escobar, 2021

Little Fockers, 2010

Jurassic Park: The Lost World, 1997

Love & Mercy, 2015

The Matrix Reloaded, 2003

The Matrix Revolutions, 2003

The Matrix, 1999

Meet the Fockers, 2004

Meet the Parents, 2000

Milk, 2008

Nanny McPhee, 2006

Nanny McPhee Returns, 2010

National Lampoon’s Animal House, 1978

Neighbors, 2014

Patriot Games, 1992

Peter Pan, 2003

Phantasm II, 1988

Pitch Black, 2000

Rebellion! Stonewall!, 2019

Religulous, 2008

Snakes on a Plane, 2006

Spy Game, 2001

The Thing (’11), 2011

Wild Card, 2015

American Ninja Warrior, Season 13 (NBC)

Small Fortune, Season 1 (NBC)

Drag Heals, Season 1

Escape to the Chateau DIY, Season 4-5

Mariposa de Barrio, Season 1

Pride, Season 1

Transcendent, Season 1-2

Which of these movies and shows are you most excited to see on Peacock this week? Let us know in the comments!