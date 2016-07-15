Ghostbusters, Jurassic Park & The Matrix Franchises Heading to the Same Streaming Service
Beginning on Tuesday morning, Peacock will be the place to find a couple of the most popular film franchises from the '80s, '90s, and early '00s. NBCUniversal's streaming service has a big lineup of movies and TV shows being added throughout the month of June, but no day in the month will be bigger than its first. There are tons of titles being added on Tuesday morning (some of which are coming from Netflix), including three film franchises that fans can't get enough of. Ghostbusters, Jurassic Park, and The Matrix are all heading to Peacock.
Tuesday morning, June 1st, will see the addition of both original Ghostbusters movies to Peacock's lineup. They'll be joined by Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, and Jurassic Park III, as well as The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded, and The Matrix Revolutions.
Those eight movies alone could make for a big day for any streaming service, but there are even more titles coming to Peacock on Tuesday. Fast Five, considered by many to be the best Fast & Furious movie, will be another one of the new titles.
Below, you can check out the full list of movies and shows being added to Peacock on June 1st.
Akeelah and the Bee, 2006
American Beauty, 1999
The Ant Bully, 2006
Beauty Shop, 2005
The Birdcage, 1996
Blue Crush 2, 2011
Blue Streak, 1999
The Bone Collector, 1999
Brokeback Mountain, 2006
Bruce Almighty, 2003
Career Opportunities, 1991
The Change-Up, 2011
Conan The Barbarian, 1982
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat, 2003
Dumb and Dumber To, 2014
Far From Heaven, 2002
Fast Five, 2011
Ghostbusters, 1984
Ghostbusters II, 1989
Hitch, 2005
Hollywoodland, 2006
The Hurt Locker, 2009
Jurassic Park, 1993
Jurassic Park III, 2001
Killing Escobar, 2021
Little Fockers, 2010
Jurassic Park: The Lost World, 1997
Love & Mercy, 2015
The Matrix Reloaded, 2003
The Matrix Revolutions, 2003
The Matrix, 1999
Meet the Fockers, 2004
Meet the Parents, 2000
Milk, 2008
Nanny McPhee, 2006
Nanny McPhee Returns, 2010
National Lampoon’s Animal House, 1978
Neighbors, 2014
Patriot Games, 1992
Peter Pan, 2003
Phantasm II, 1988
Pitch Black, 2000
Rebellion! Stonewall!, 2019
Religulous, 2008
Snakes on a Plane, 2006
Spy Game, 2001
The Thing (’11), 2011
Wild Card, 2015
American Ninja Warrior, Season 13 (NBC)
Small Fortune, Season 1 (NBC)
Drag Heals, Season 1
Escape to the Chateau DIY, Season 4-5
Mariposa de Barrio, Season 1
Pride, Season 1
Transcendent, Season 1-2
Which of these movies and shows are you most excited to see on Peacock this week? Let us know in the comments!