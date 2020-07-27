Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins Movie to Be Pushed Back Until 2021

It looks like another 2020 film is getting hit with delays in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, as Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins is going to be pushed back to 2021. Paramount and Hasbro have yet to make a formal announcement about the delay, but it was mentioned during Hasbro's quarterly earnings report on Monday that the film was now eyeing a release date in 2021, rather than the original October 2020 premiere it was hoping for.

With theaters around the country remaining closed in the wake of the pandemic, more and more major films that were set for release this year are now getting delayed even further. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hasbro chairman and CEO Brian Goldner told analysts that the newest G.I. Joe movie would be shifting its release date back to 2021, but a new date has not been chosen just yet.

"We're working out the specifics with Paramount," Goldner said on the call. While we don't know when exactly in 2021 Snake Eyes will make its debut, it will be the fourth major Paramount release to get pushed to next year. A Quiet Place Part II, Top Gun: Maverick, and The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water were all 2020 releases that saw numerous delays, before finally making the shift to 2021.

Henry Golding stars in the film as the titular Snake Eyes, who remains one of the most popular characters from the entire G.I. Joe lineup. The new movie will act as a prequel for the character, showing how he became the strong and silent warrior we all know and love. Andrew Koji, Haruka Abe, Iko Uwais, and Takehiro Hira also star in the film. Samara Weaving will appear in Snake Eyes as Scarlett, another popular G.I. Joe character.

Snake Eyes is directed by Robert Schwentke with a script from Evan Spiliotpoulos. This will be the third live-action take on the G.I. Joe characters on the big screen, following 2009's G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra and 2013's G.I. Joe: Retaliation.

Are you looking forward to seeing Snake Eyes hit the big screen? Are you disappointed that it won't arrive until next year? Let us know in the comments!

